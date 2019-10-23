Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 10-23-2019

Review of Minutes
Department Head Report [00:10]
– None
Solicitor Report [00:15]
– A contract (2 years) to clean the Human Services Building was highlighted in the resolutions for Thursday’s meeting.
– Received RFPs regarding the homeless shelter.
– Another lawsuit filed against Sheriff Guy. Garen Fedeles had no comment. Stated that the lawsuit involves the county as well as the sheriff.
– Discussion was had about upcoming dates for approving the 2020 budget.
– An executive session was requested for personnel matters.
BOC Report [06:00]
Tony Amadio
– Questions regarding the recent flooding of part of the courthouse, as well as issues involving the parking garage and brush creek park.
Sandie Egley
– Gave an update on the future of the Maple Syrup Festival.
– Asked Tim Ishman for an update on the Hotel Tax Audit — two have been completed and a third is in the process.
Dan Camp III
– Information on the county reassessment and dates that contracts are required to be in place.
Public Comment [11:15]
Mr. Wooley
– Asked about any issues found in the hotel tax audits.
2020 Census: Mr. West, Rachel Donofrio, Katherine David
– Gave information about the importance of the census and places you can apply within the county to assist.
– Commissioners as well as citizens in attendance asked questions, ranging from funding to how accuracy of the count will be assured.
