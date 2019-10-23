Thursday, October 24, 2019
Beaver

Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 10-23-2019

Review of Minutes

Department Head Report [00:10]

– None

Solicitor Report [00:15]

– A contract (2 years) to clean the Human Services Building was highlighted in the resolutions for Thursday’s meeting.

– Received RFPs regarding the homeless shelter.

– Another lawsuit filed against Sheriff Guy. Garen Fedeles had no comment. Stated that the lawsuit involves the county as well as the sheriff.

– Discussion was had about upcoming dates for approving the 2020 budget.

– An executive session was requested for personnel matters.

BOC Report [06:00]

Tony Amadio

– Questions regarding the recent flooding of part of the courthouse, as well as issues involving the parking garage and brush creek park.

Sandie Egley

– Gave an update on the future of the Maple Syrup Festival.

– Asked Tim Ishman for an update on the Hotel Tax Audit — two have been completed and a third is in the process.

Dan Camp III

– Information on the county reassessment and dates that contracts are required to be in place.

Public Comment [11:15]

Mr. Wooley

– Asked about any issues found in the hotel tax audits.

2020 Census: Mr. West, Rachel Donofrio, Katherine David

– Gave information about the importance of the census and places you can apply within the county to assist.

– Commissioners as well as citizens in attendance asked questions, ranging from funding to how accuracy of the count will be assured.

