Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 10-16-2019

Department Head Report [00:10]

Department of Public Works: At some point between Friday night and Saturday morning, a urinal was left running on the top floor of the courthouse. It proceeded to flood the lower floors and leak into the elevator. Cost of repair has not yet been determined.

Solicitor Report [02:50]

– Investigated whether an elevator is required in parking garage. If the bottom floor has seven of more handicap parking spaces, the elevator is not required.

– Recommended to place a hold on repairing the elevator, as costs could exceed $100,000.00. DPW suggested that the county look into potentially getting better drainage in the garage.

– An executive session was requested regarding personnel issues.

BOC Report [08:20]

Sandie Egley

– Conservation District Director took an LOA. Interim director is the financial administrator from the district.

– Maple Syrup Festival will not be run by the Conservation District. Questions as to whether it will be held and who would run it.

Tony Amadio

– None

Dan Camp III

– None

Public Comment [13:20]

Lauraly Burnecke (Genealogical Center): Asked the commissioners for funding ($10,000.00). Is struggling to find money to pay rent and is running the center on outdated equipment.

Mr. Wooley: Supports the Genealogical Center and thinks they should receive the funding, as well as other help from the county.

