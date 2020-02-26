Beaver Borough Workshop Meeting 2-25-2020

Note: Board members Chris King, Alexander Andres and Frank Bovalinio were absent for this meeting.

Public Comment [01:20]

Jarrod Thomas:

– Discussed issues and concerns he has with the Rental Registration Program. The property he rents was cited with fourteen violations, ranging from damaged steps to inadequate fire alarms inside.

– When the program was started, it was his understanding the inspection would be on the inside of the properties only. Six of the fourteen violations he received were on the exterior of his building. The borough council advised Thomas that he may have misunderstood the program.

– Thomas asked if there is a formal way to appeal the citations. Borough council stated they do not currently have an appeal board but will discuss the creation of one.