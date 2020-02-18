Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Beaver Area School Board General Meeting 2-17-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
Presentations [05:40]

FLBA

JROTC [13:20]

New Business [17:35]

A. Authorize the Administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC. as Independent Financial Advisor, Dinsmore & Shohl as Bond Counsel along with the district’s solicitor to proceed with the issuance of the General Obligation Bonds or notes. Proceeds will be used towards the current refunding of all or a portion of thedistrict’s outstanding Series 2014 bonds via a dual track competitive process with a minimum net savings target of $25,000.

B. Authorize the Administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC. as Independent Financial Advisor, Dinsmore & Shohl as Bond Counsel along with the district’s solicitor to proceed with the issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the approximate amount of $9,500,000. The proceeds of which will be used towards new money for capital improvements of the district.

Lease six new copiers for the district [21:30]

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

