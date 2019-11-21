Baden Borough General Meeting 11-20-2019

Public Comment

Sherly: Asked how long a vehicle can be parked and not be moved — has issues with parking on her street. Engaged in a lengthy discussion with the borough council and the police chief about the issue and what could be done.

Bob: Question about how to get water to his house since he sits on the line between Baden and Economy boroughs. He needs PennDOT approval for the borough to dig up the street since it is owned by the state.

Jerry: Asked for an update on the speed bumps set to be put in on Wayne Street. Handed in a petition from every person living on the street saying they wanted them.

Mr. Kostel: Alleged the duplex on Berry Street has not paid certain taxes since the year 2016 and wants the borough to investigate.

Accepting Minutes [21:10]

Resolutions

– None

Ordinances

– None

Bids

– None

Correspondence

– None

Committee Reports [21:45]

Finance

– All board members except Mr. Besong volunteer to cut their salary by 50% for the 2020 year. The Mayor also volunteered to cut his salary by 50%.

– The proposed budget for the year 2020 will have a three mill tax increase, which brings Baden’s millage rate to 29.5 mills. This results in an average increase of ~$72.00 a year. [24:30]

Public Safety [27:15]

– Motion was presented to council to allow the search for a full-time police officer. Lengthy discussion was had about whether this is a good idea considering how tight the budget for the 2020 year will be.

Police Chief Opinion on the motion [33:00]

– Has had trouble filling the schedule due to lack of coverage. Officers are consistently working overtime and are exhausted. Asked the borough why they had no problems purchasing a new fire truck and a new street sweeper but have a problem finding the money to hire a full-time officer.

* The motion was approved by the board.

Buildings and Grounds [41:20]

– Questions regarding tearing down residential properties.

Public Works [45:50]

Library Report

– None

Recreation [48:25]

Administration

– None

Solicitor Report

– None

Engineer Report [49:40]

Mayor Report [50:50]

President Report [53:30]

– Made a motion to appoint someone to fill the gap in the zoning board.

Old Business

– Discussion had about police communications and how they can be fixed.