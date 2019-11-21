Thursday, November 21, 2019
52.8 F
Beaver
Thursday, November 21, 2019
52.8 F
Beaver

Baden Borough General Meeting 11-20-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Public Comment

Sherly: Asked how long a vehicle can be parked and not be moved — has issues with parking on her street. Engaged in a lengthy discussion with the borough council and the police chief about the issue and what could be done.

Bob: Question about how to get water to his house since he sits on the line between Baden and Economy boroughs. He needs PennDOT approval for the borough to dig up the street since it is owned by the state.

Jerry: Asked for an update on the speed bumps set to be put in on Wayne Street. Handed in a petition from every person living on the street saying they wanted them.

Mr. Kostel: Alleged the duplex on Berry Street has not paid certain taxes since the year 2016 and wants the borough to investigate.

Accepting Minutes [21:10]

Resolutions

– None

Ordinances

– None

Bids

– None

Correspondence

– None

Committee Reports [21:45]

Finance

– All board members except Mr. Besong volunteer to cut their salary by 50% for the 2020 year. The Mayor also volunteered to cut his salary by 50%.

– The proposed budget for the year 2020 will have a three mill tax increase, which brings Baden’s millage rate to 29.5 mills. This results in an average increase of ~$72.00 a year. [24:30]

Public Safety [27:15]

– Motion was presented to council to allow the search for a full-time police officer. Lengthy discussion was had about whether this is a good idea considering how tight the budget for the 2020 year will be.

Police Chief Opinion on the motion [33:00]

– Has had trouble filling the schedule due to lack of coverage. Officers are consistently working overtime and are exhausted. Asked the borough why they had no problems purchasing a new fire truck and a new street sweeper but have a problem finding the money to hire a full-time officer.

* The motion was approved by the board.

Buildings and Grounds [41:20]

– Questions regarding tearing down residential properties.

Public Works [45:50]

Library Report

– None

Recreation [48:25]

Administration

– None

Solicitor Report

– None

Engineer Report [49:40]

Mayor Report [50:50]

President Report [53:30]

– Made a motion to appoint someone to fill the gap in the zoning board.

Old Business

– Discussion had about police communications and how they can be fixed.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more

Latest News

BusinessJohn Paul - 5

No Casino For Beaver County – PA Gaming Control Board Denies Mount Airy Application

State gaming officials this morning denied the license application for a mini-casino in Big Beaver borough. At a meeting...
Read more
Community

Life After A Career Of Prosecuting Adults Who Hurt Children

April Johnston - 1
Popovich family lore goes something like this: On the day she was born, Jennifer Popovich’s father declared his new daughter would someday become a...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa Citizens Wonder If They Will Benefit From A Promised Boom Of The Shell Plant

PublicSource.org - 33
Community members from Aliquippa raised questions and concerns Thursday about whether its residents will benefit from the economic boom that corporate and government leaders...
Read more
County Gov

Commissioner Sandie Egley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis – “It’s Traumatic But I’m Dealing With It”

John Paul - 7
Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley has undergone treatment for skin cancer. Egley revealed today she had multiple surgeries to remove melanomas discovered by her...
Read more
Local Gov

Official: Ambridge School District Erupting Into “Chaos” – Superintendent Says She’s Leaving

John Paul - 20
Two Ambridge Area School District officials told BeaverCountian.com this week that board members were previously made to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDA) preventing them from...
Read more

X
X