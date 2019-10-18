Friday, October 18, 2019
Ambridge School District Board of Directors Meeting 10-16-2019

Accept Minutes [02:00]

Treasurer Report [02:25]

Presentations [02:55]

– Interaction and Rotary programs were discussed.

– A Mock Trial informational presentation was given.

Public Comment (Agenda Items) [11:20]

Andre: Works for the school district as a night security and janitor. Thanked the board for giving him the opportunity to work there. Announced to the board he will be retiring in February.

Committee Reports [18:40]

Finance and Budget [19:20]

Buildings and Grounds [19:50]

Athletics

– None

Public Relations

– None

Steering and Rules [21:35]

Legislative [22:00]

Salary Schedule and Labor Relations

– None

Personnel [22:30]

Solicitor Report

– None

Superintendent Report

– None

Public Comment

– None

