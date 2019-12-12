Thursday, December 12, 2019
Ambridge School Board Voting Meeting 12-11-2019

By Matthew LaComb
0

Accept Minutes [02:40]

Recognition [05:00]

– Councilwoman Mary Jo Kehoe was recognized with an award for having twelve years of service.

Presentation [07:20]

Peter Vancheri, CPA of Hosak, Specht, Meutzel & Wood.

– Gave an overview of a not finalized version of the audit conducted.
– Discussion held about following:
– Debts and Charter School Payment [15:30]
– Money needed to balance the budget and how to lessen the problem in the future [20:20]

Public Comment (Agenda Items) [29:10]

– None

Education and Technology [30:00]

Finance and Budget [30:50]

Buildings and Grounds

– None

Athletics [32:00]

Public Relations

– None

Steering and Rules [32:45]

Legislative

– None

Salary Schedule and Labor Relations [35:15]

Personnel [35:20]

Solicitor Report

– None

Superintendent Report

– None

Public Comment [36:05]

Casey:

– Asked if the board could install microphones so that citizens that have trouble hearing can be
accommodated.

– Wanted to know if there is a better way to communicate school events other than a calendar that she says is rendered useless after it is sent out. She said there are problems with dates changing too often and no way for the public to stay updated.

– Question regarding the cones on the newly opened bridge and why they are still there.

Randy:

– Also had an issue with the cones on the bridge and wondered why the board cannot have the company that made the bridge fix the issue.

– Asked the board why the musical department can sell candy bars during school hours to help raise money, but every other department in the school is not allowed. States he sees a problem of
consistency within the school district.

Elizabeth:

– Asked about the process of hiring a new superintendent and if the public could be involved in the selection.

