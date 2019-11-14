Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Ambridge School Board Voting Meeting 11-13-2019

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Public Comment (Agenda)

– None

Education and Tech [03:35]

Personnel [05:05]

Superintendent Report

– None

Solicitor Report [05:50]

Old/New Business [06:15]

Public Comment

Jodi: Asked questions regarding board members signing NDAs. Some members of the board responded to these questions, with two stating they had signed NDAs when they took office. The District’s Solicitor reiterated her previous statements to BeaverCountian.com that she is unaware of any such documents. Jodi stated she will not be signing one when she takes office and plans to be transparent with the citizens of Ambridge School District.

Megan: Stated to the board she will not sign an NDA when she takes her position either and stressed her focus on improving Ambridge.

Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

