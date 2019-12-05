Ambridge School Board Reorganization Meeting 12-4-2019

[04:00] Cathy Fischer Elected as Board President
[04:40] Scott Angus Elected as Vice President
[08:30] Mary Jo Kehoe Elected as Treasurer
[09:00] Vote on Committee Chairs
Education and Technology: Megan Trimbur
Finance and Budget: Valerie Pedigo
Buildings and Grounds: Roger Kowal
Athletics: Megan Trimbur
Public Relations: Jodi Gill
Steering and Rules: Mary Jo Kehoe
Legislative: Mary Jo Kehoe
Salary Schedule and Labor Relations: Jim Wear
Personnel: Scott Angus
[14:15] Vote on Committee Representatives
Beaver Valley Joint School Committee: Scott Angus
Beaver County Career and Technology Citizens Advisory Committee: Mary Jo Kehoe with Scott Angus as an alternate
Laughlin Memorial Free Library Representative: Scott Angus and Jodi Gill
Baden Memorial Library Appointment: TBD