Ambridge School Board Meet and Discuss Meeting 12-4-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

[02:00] Public Comment (Agenda Items)

Benjamin: Recommended that the board hire a new basketball coach, who was also present at the meeting.

Matt: Shared his opinion of the recommended coach.

[05:35] Education and Technology Committee Report

[06:30] Finance and Budget Committee Report

Buildings and Grounds Committee Report

– None

[07:15] Athletics Committee Report

[07:30] Public Relations Committee Report

Jodi Gill:

– Recommended that agendas be made public ahead of time and tat Board come up with a way to make them easier to find on the school website.

– Made a statement regarding the district’s public relations consultant and issues parents and school board members had regarding comments made to them on Facebook.

– Stated she has went to the Pennsylvania State Police, the Auditor General and the Attorney General regarding this matter.

* Superintendent Joan Welter responded to Gill’s statement, informing the Board that as of December 1st Sheri Berg and the company she worked for (Communication Solutions) are no longer associated with the Ambridge School District.

[12:45] Megan Trimbur comments to the public.

* An agenda item seeking approval for an investigation into these matters has been added for action to the next meeting agenda.

[17:15] Steering and Rules Committee Report

* An executive session was requested for personnel and employment matters, litigation, as well as salary schedule and labor relations.

