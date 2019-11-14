Wednesday, November 13, 2019
23.8 F
Beaver
Ambridge School Board Meet and Discuss Meeting 11-13-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Public Comment (Agenda)

– None

Committee Reports [01:55]

Budget Report [07:15]

Building and Grounds

– None

Athletic

– None

Steering and Rules [09:45]

Legislative

– None

Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor.

