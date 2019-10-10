Ambridge School Board Meet And Discuss Meeting 10-9-2019

Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

Committee Reports [03:25]

Finance and Budget Report [05:55]

– Audit is almost complete, should be done by November meeting.

Buildings and Grounds [06:30]

– Discussion was had about an energy savings project.

Athletic Report

– None

Public Relations Report

– None

Steering and Rules Report [09:30]

– Policy updates, revisions and adaptations.

Legislative Report [12:55]

Public Comment [13:20]

Citizen 1: Expressed her concerns with Pre-K children pulling fire alarms in the elementary school. Asked the board if they would consider placing plastic covers over them to deter the children from pulling them. Expressed safety concerns in the parking lots.

Joann: Expressed her concerns with bullying issues in the middle school. Says security cameras in the hallways do not cover her granddaughter’s locker.

Sean: Asked questions about the school musical and how the students are chosen. Believes there is a conflict of interest regarding the current director and how the students are selected.

Executive Session

An executive session was requested for the following subjects, with no need to reconvene: Employment, Personnel, Salary Schedule, Labor Relations