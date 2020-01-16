Ambridge School Board Directors Meeting 1-15-2020

Note An executive session was held prior to the meeting to discuss the following:

– Employment and Personnel Matters

– Salary Schedule and Labor Relations

– Matters Subject to Attorney Client Privilege

– Litigation Matters

Presentations and Awards [03:50]

Financial Report [09:25]

– Matters discussed included a deficit the district is facing, as well as how much money is being directed to charter schools.

Questions on the Financial Report [20:45]

School Board Candidates [30:15]

– John Carpenter

– Randy Dawson [33:50]

– Elizabeth Hawkins [37:35]

– Kelly Romasco [42:30]

– Valerie Young [45:15]