Thursday, January 16, 2020
36.2 F
Beaver
Ambridge School Board Directors Meeting 1-15-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Note An executive session was held prior to the meeting to discuss the following:

– Employment and Personnel Matters
– Salary Schedule and Labor Relations
– Matters Subject to Attorney Client Privilege
– Litigation Matters

Presentations and Awards [03:50]

Financial Report [09:25]

– Matters discussed included a deficit the district is facing, as well as how much money is being directed to charter schools.

Questions on the Financial Report [20:45]

School Board Candidates [30:15]

– John Carpenter
– Randy Dawson [33:50]
– Elizabeth Hawkins [37:35]
– Kelly Romasco [42:30]
– Valerie Young [45:15]

Matthew LaComb
