Ambridge School Board Directors Meeting 1-15-2020

Note An executive session was held prior to the meeting to discuss the following:
– Employment and Personnel Matters
– Salary Schedule and Labor Relations
– Matters Subject to Attorney Client Privilege
– Litigation Matters
Presentations and Awards [03:50]
Financial Report [09:25]
– Matters discussed included a deficit the district is facing, as well as how much money is being directed to charter schools.
Questions on the Financial Report [20:45]
School Board Candidates [30:15]
– John Carpenter
– Randy Dawson [33:50]
– Elizabeth Hawkins [37:35]
– Kelly Romasco [42:30]
– Valerie Young [45:15]