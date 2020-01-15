Ambridge Borough General Meeting 1-14-2020

Note: An executive session was held prior to this meeting regarding personnel matters.

Public Comment [01:25]

Bobbi: Question about the work being done on 11th street.

Cathy: Also questioned work being done on 11th street, wondered why equipment is being parked in front of her property.

Accept Bills [10:45]

Consent Agenda [11:50]

New Business [12:50]

Committee Reports [13:25]

Code Enforcement

– None