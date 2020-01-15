Welcome!Register for an account
Ambridge Borough General Meeting 1-14-2020
Note: An executive session was held prior to this meeting regarding personnel matters.
Public Comment [01:25]
Bobbi: Question about the work being done on 11th street.
Cathy: Also questioned work being done on 11th street, wondered why equipment is being parked in front of her property.
Accept Bills [10:45]
Consent Agenda [11:50]
New Business [12:50]
Committee Reports [13:25]
Code Enforcement
– None
Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter!
Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.
In Your Opinion
error: Content is protected !!