Note: Board member Valerie Pedigo was absent for this meeting.

Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

Personnel [03:30]

– Swearing in of Barry King as substitute Superintendent. [04:30]

– Motion number three reads as follows:

“It is recommended that Joseph W. Pasquerilla, Ed.D., be appointed Superintendent of Schools for the Ambridge Area School District for a 5 year term, commencing on July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2025 at a salary of $165,000.00, pursuant t to the presented agreement.”