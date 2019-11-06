Two Republican Women Elected As A Dynamic Duo To Oversee Beaver County’s Finances

Beaver County voters have elected Republicans Sandie Egley and Maria Longo to oversee the county’s finances in 2020, according to unofficial election results posted by the Bureau of Elections.

Egley, who is vacating her seat as county commissioner at the end of the year, was elected to treasurer and Longo to controller. They are both filling seats currently occupied by Democrats, with Treasurer Connie Javens retiring at the end of the year and Controller David Rossi suffering a largely unexpected defeat at the polls.

“The next four years are going to be very challenging given the impending reassessment,” Egley told BeaverCountian.com shortly after learning she had won her race.

“But my first priority will be an audit of the entire treasurer’s office.”

An investigative report published by BeaverCountian.com in 2015 revealed that the treasurer’s office had not faced a comprehensive audit since 1992. Controller David Rossi’s office subsequently began an audit of the treasurer’s office, although it was never completed and no report was issued.

Longo, who as controller would oversee the audit Egley is asking for, told BeaverCountian.com she is also eager to get to work.

“I am ready and excited to get in there and change things up. I have ideas and I am looking forward to working on them over the next four years,” Longo said.

She pledged to use her position to increase transparency in county government.

“I am very grateful that the voters educated themselves and then came out and supported me. It looks like we have a great team and I look forward to working with all of them.”

Egley similarly expressed gratitude that voters are providing her an opportunity to work with Longo, and thanked the small circle of family and friends who helped to run her self-financed campaign.

“I had a strong team and I am grateful for their help and for the voters of Beaver County who have trusted me and who continue to believe in me,” Egley said.

Along with overseeing the offices of treasurer and controller, Egley and Longo will also each have a voting seat on the pension board, which manages investments for the county’s retirement fund which is valued at roughly $320 million.