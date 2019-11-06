37.2 F
Beaver
Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Two Republican Women Elected As A Dynamic Duo To Oversee Beaver County’s Finances

John Paul
By John Paul
0
Sandie Egley (left) and Maria Longo greeting voters at a polling location in New Sewickley / photo by Matthew LaComb

Beaver County voters have elected Republicans Sandie Egley and Maria Longo to oversee the county’s finances in 2020, according to unofficial election results posted by the Bureau of Elections.

Egley, who is vacating her seat as county commissioner at the end of the year, was elected to treasurer and Longo to controller. They are both filling seats currently occupied by Democrats, with Treasurer Connie Javens retiring at the end of the year and Controller David Rossi suffering a largely unexpected defeat at the polls.

“The next four years are going to be very challenging given the impending reassessment,” Egley told BeaverCountian.com shortly after learning she had won her race.

“But my first priority will be an audit of the entire treasurer’s office.”

An investigative report published by BeaverCountian.com in 2015 revealed that the treasurer’s office had not faced a comprehensive audit since 1992. Controller David Rossi’s office subsequently began an audit of the treasurer’s office, although it was never completed and no report was issued.

Longo, who as controller would oversee the audit Egley is asking for, told BeaverCountian.com she is also eager to get to work.

“I am ready and excited to get in there and change things up. I have ideas and I am looking forward to working on them over the next four years,” Longo said.

She pledged to use her position to increase transparency in county government.

“I am very grateful that the voters educated themselves and then came out and supported me. It looks like we have a great team and I look forward to working with all of them.”

Egley similarly expressed gratitude that voters are providing her an opportunity to work with Longo, and thanked the small circle of family and friends who helped to run her self-financed campaign.

“I had a strong team and I am grateful for their help and for the voters of Beaver County who have trusted me and who continue to believe in me,” Egley said.

Along with overseeing the offices of treasurer and controller, Egley and Longo will also each have a voting seat on the pension board, which manages investments for the county’s retirement fund which is valued at roughly $320 million.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments
avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
  Subscribe  
Notify of

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone -
5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone -
40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports -
160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

PoliticsJohn Paul -
0

Two Republican Women Elected As A Dynamic Duo To Oversee Beaver County’s Finances

Beaver County voters have elected Republicans Sandie Egley and Maria Longo to oversee the county's finances in 2020, according...
Read more
Politics

Commissioner-elect Jack Manning Proud That Voters Saw Through The Negative Campaign Against Him

John Paul -
1
Beaver County voters have elected Republican Jack Manning as their newest commissioner, according to unofficial election results posted by the Bureau of Elections. Manning...
Read more
Politics

Beaver County General Election Results 2019 (all precincts reporting)

John Paul -
2
Read more
Politics

Gallery: Election Day In Beaver County 2019

Matthew LaComb -
9
Here are some scenes from around the county on this election day as BeaverCountian.com reported on the races:
Read more
video
Public Meetings

City of Aliquippa General Meeting 10-30-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Councilman Matthew Mottes was absent for this meeting. Public Comment (Agenda Items Only) – None Police Report – None Fire Report Street Department - None Recreation Department ...
Read more

© 2018 Beaver Countian | Privacy Policy
X
X