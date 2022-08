The elections for county offices will not be taking place until 2023, but behind the scenes local politicians are already starting to jockey for position. While most potential candidates and incumbent officials are keeping their plans close to the vest this early on, at least one office-holder may be showing her hand. Republican Sandie Egley…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In