Beaver County voters looking for guidance on who to support in the elections this fall may be getting little help from the law enforcement community. Unions representing municipal officers and state police have split, with each endorsing a different set of candidates.

District Attorney David Lozier and Sheriff Tony Guy, both incumbent Republicans, last night garnered the endorsement of Beaver Valley Lodge #4 of the Fraternal Order of Police. The union represents approximately 300 local municipal officers and county sheriff’s deputies.

Democratic challengers Ted Knafelc, who is running for district attorney, and Wayne Kress, running for sheriff, have both been endorsed by the state police’s Brady Paul Memorial FOP Lodge #54. Kress has also been endorsed by state police Lodge #47 and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, which represents some 4,300 active and retired State Police across the state.

County elections will be taking place on Nov. 5.