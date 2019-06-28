Sheriff Tony Guy (top left), Democratic sheriff candidate Wayne Kress (top right), District Attorney David Lozier (bottom left), Democratic district attorney candidate Ted Knafelc (bottom right) / submitted photos

Beaver County voters looking for guidance on who to support in the elections this fall may be getting little help from the law enforcement community. Unions representing municipal officers and state police have split, with each endorsing a different set of candidates.

District Attorney David Lozier and Sheriff Tony Guy, both incumbent Republicans, last night garnered the endorsement of Beaver Valley Lodge #4 of the Fraternal Order of Police. The union represents approximately 300 local municipal officers and county sheriff’s deputies.

Democratic challengers Ted Knafelc, who is running for district attorney, and Wayne Kress, running for sheriff, have both been endorsed by the state police’s Brady Paul Memorial FOP Lodge #54. Kress has also been endorsed by state police Lodge #47 and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, which represents some 4,300 active and retired State Police across the state.

County elections will be taking place on Nov. 5.

John Paul
John Paul
Truthful
Guest
Truthful

Pretty easy decision….. Hire someone that will work with the State Police, not against them!

Jun 28, 2019 3:54 pm
ShadyObscured
Member
ShadyObscured

That message speaks volumes!! Of course the county wants to keep the same cronies in place and not have their inside activities known to a new face. It’s time to vote out every person who is currently in a county seat. Beaver County has it’s head up its own ass and will never grow in population or businesses until those in power look outside the corrupt Beaver County box for new ideas and people for county positions.

Jun 28, 2019 4:13 pm