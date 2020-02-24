Monday, February 24, 2020
State Rep Aaron Bernstine Slams Beaver School Board’s Decision To Fund Pool Renovations

John Paul
By John Paul
1
State Representative Aaron Bernstine / photo via official Facebook account

State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Republican-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has made clear his opposition to a recent decision by the Republican-led Beaver Area School Board to spend up to $5 million renovating its natatorium and constructing a new indoor pool.

Although the school district is not located in Bernstine’s area of representation, he took to Facebook on Saturday with a harsh warning for any school officials in his own 10th Legislative District who might have similar spending ideas.

“A message to every school board member in my entire district,” Bernstine wrote to his reelection campaign’s Facebook page, “don’t even THINK about pulling this kind of nonsense. It won’t happen in the 10th district, and if it does…. it will be the last time you are ever elected to anything. #itsYOURMoney #QUITspending”

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award winning investigative reporter and BeaverCountian.com's founder. He reports full-time for the site with an emphasis on watchdog journalism.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
Veritas
Member
Veritas

I don’t hear anyone ranting and raging about the football and basketball spending.
The school board has a plan that shows how the pool will benefit the students and the community. Swimming is a healthy activity for all ages, and pretty safe as well.
This man is speaking out of turn; overextending his authority for some reason.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

