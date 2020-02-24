State Rep Aaron Bernstine Slams Beaver School Board’s Decision To Fund Pool Renovations

State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Republican-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has made clear his opposition to a recent decision by the Republican-led Beaver Area School Board to spend up to $5 million renovating its natatorium and constructing a new indoor pool.

Although the school district is not located in Bernstine’s area of representation, he took to Facebook on Saturday with a harsh warning for any school officials in his own 10th Legislative District who might have similar spending ideas.

“A message to every school board member in my entire district,” Bernstine wrote to his reelection campaign’s Facebook page, “don’t even THINK about pulling this kind of nonsense. It won’t happen in the 10th district, and if it does…. it will be the last time you are ever elected to anything. #itsYOURMoney #QUITspending”