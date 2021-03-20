Sunday, March 21, 2021
35.3 F
Beaver
Sunday, March 21, 2021
35.3 F
Beaver

Six In District Judge Race For Beaver & Surrounding Communities

John Paul
By John Paul
Top: David Clark, Donna DeRose, Ken Stahl | Bottom: William Braslawsce, Kate Kelly, Robert Dappenbrook / campaign photos

Six candidates are hoping to become the next district judge for Magisterial Court District 36-2-02. The district serves the municipalities of Beaver, Bridgewater, Brighton Township, Glasgow, Industry, Midland, Ohioville, and Vanport Township.

The judicial seat has remained vacant since 2019 when Tim “Firm. Fair.” Finn retired as district judge after 14 years of service. Following Finn’s retirement, senior magisterial district judge John Armour was appointed to act as an interim office holder through election year.

All six candidates are cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the municipal primary taking place on May 18.

The candidates are being featured below in the order they will appear on the Democratic ballot, as determined in a drawing of lots by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

PoliticsJohn Paul - 0

Constable Running For District Judge Files Lawsuit Against Five Of His Opponents

A constable hoping to get elected as a district judge has filed a lawsuit against all five of his...
Read more

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X