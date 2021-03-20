Six In District Judge Race For Beaver & Surrounding Communities

Six candidates are hoping to become the next district judge for Magisterial Court District 36-2-02. The district serves the municipalities of Beaver, Bridgewater, Brighton Township, Glasgow, Industry, Midland, Ohioville, and Vanport Township.

The judicial seat has remained vacant since 2019 when Tim “Firm. Fair.” Finn retired as district judge after 14 years of service. Following Finn’s retirement, senior magisterial district judge John Armour was appointed to act as an interim office holder through election year.

All six candidates are cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the municipal primary taking place on May 18.

The candidates are being featured below in the order they will appear on the Democratic ballot, as determined in a drawing of lots by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections.