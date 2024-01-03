Friday, January 5, 2024
29 F
Beaver
Friday, January 5, 2024
29 F
Beaver

Leaked Polling Data Hints At Reason For Lozier’s Re-election Loss

John Paul
By John Paul
District Attorney David Lozier / submitted

It is not often a two-term incumbent district attorney finds himself unseated by a political newcomer. Republican David Lozier’s re-election loss in November to Democratic challenger Nate Bible is likely to see dramatic changes to the criminal justice system in Beaver County – for better or worse.

Conventional wisdom favored Lozier; not just because he was the incumbent candidate. Recent voter registrations have tipped the scales toward the GOP in Beaver County, and on the national stage Republicans have worked hard to brand Democratic district attorneys as being out-of-touch and soft-on-crime.

BeaverCountian.com has exclusively obtained internal Republican polling data collected before the election that may provide insight into voters’ thinking and Lozier’s loss.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

County Deputy Treasurer Fails To Take Oath Of Office

Beaver County's deputy treasurer has failed to take his oath of office and hasn't stepped foot in the courthouse...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy
error: Alert: Content is protected!