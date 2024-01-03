Leaked Polling Data Hints At Reason For Lozier’s Re-election Loss

It is not often a two-term incumbent district attorney finds himself unseated by a political newcomer. Republican David Lozier’s re-election loss in November to Democratic challenger Nate Bible is likely to see dramatic changes to the criminal justice system in Beaver County – for better or worse.

Conventional wisdom favored Lozier; not just because he was the incumbent candidate. Recent voter registrations have tipped the scales toward the GOP in Beaver County, and on the national stage Republicans have worked hard to brand Democratic district attorneys as being out-of-touch and soft-on-crime.

BeaverCountian.com has exclusively obtained internal Republican polling data collected before the election that may provide insight into voters’ thinking and Lozier’s loss.