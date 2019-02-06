Editor’s Note: Beaver County Chamber of Commerce President Jack Manning has officially announced his Republican candidacy for Beaver County Commissioner. County primary elections will take place on May 21, 2019. His announcement letter is being published in full below as received from the candidate:

After significant consultation and input from family and friends, as well as from dozens of local business and community leaders, I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the office of Beaver County Commissioner. I am truly humbled and extremely grateful to receive such broad support and recognition of my breadth of work experiences and dedicated community service in Beaver County. Choosing to live in Beaver County has been one of the best decisions Diane and I have ever made. We are truly proud to call this community our home.

We have formed an “I Back Jack” Campaign Committee that will be running a n innovative and robust campaign to ensure that the people of Beaver County know where we stand on all the issues important to them. The duties of county commissioners encompass administrative powers and oversight of the adoption of county budgets, assessment of property, levying of taxes, and borrowing of funds for construction of capital projects. Other administrative roles include overseeing registrations and elections, assessment of people and property, human services, veterans’ affairs, appointment of county personnel, and fiscal management.

Our first and foremost priority will be our commitment to fiscal management. Nothing is more important than performing our fiduciary duty to ensure your taxes remain low and are used effectively and responsibly. My record of collaboration with public-private partnerships and working across political boundaries will be instrumental in achieving this goal.

My campaign will be run with integrity and transparency. If fortunate enough to be elected, I will bring new vision, leadership, professionalism, and some different but much-needed competencies to the courthouse. We value and believe in free speech through civil discourse; in the respect and dignity of every individual; in self-rule and personal accountability for our actions; in the spirit of free enterprise and entrepreneurship; and in equal justice for all under the rule of law.

Our major emphasis will be to grow Beaver County’s population and our economic tax base. We plan to do so by ensuring our fiscal house is in order and enhancing our quality-of-life amenities to attract new residents and families. This includes ensuring our most valuable natural resource — our rivers — are utilized and protected for the benefit of all residents economically and recreationally.

Regulatory issues that prevent or delay new planned housing projects, small business growth, or the elimination of blight in neighborhoods, need to be addressed efficiently and consistent with community standards.

Supporting educational excellence and career pathway preparation for all students, adult workers, and veterans, will continue to be a major initiative and receive my most ardent advocacy. I also believe that social issues and human services in the areas of addiction and mental-health treatment, and domestic violence should be a priority.

I’m running because at this juncture of my career “much has been given, and therefore much is required.” I believe my experiences, life-long learning, and record of relationship building can help Beaver County truly reach its full potential and bring economic prosperity to all segments of our diverse communities.

Jack Manning’s official biography as written by his campaign:

Jack Manning began working in Southwestern Pennsylvania in 1998 and relocated to the Chippewa Township / Beaver Falls area with his wife, Diane, in 2000. His son Jeff, daughter-in-law Kelly Harsh Manning, and granddaughter Charlotte live in Patterson Heights; his other son Justin resides in Hawaii. Jack is the owner and principal of Pinebrook Cottage Consulting, which he started after more than 35-years in the chemical and plastics industry. He is currently under agreement to serve as president and executive director of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, and as executive director of the Beaver County Partnership for Community and Economic Growth. Between 2012-2017 he was also contracted with Town Center Associates as a consultant for coordination of municipal services for downtown revitalization efforts to multiple communities with traditional downtown business districts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence Counties.

Jack was formerly employed by NOVA Chemicals Corporation as their regional manufacturing director and plant manager, responsible for overseeing operation of the Beaver Valley Site (Monaca, Pa.), as well as facilities in Belpre and Painesville, Ohio. He was also the former plant manager of NOVA’s Chesapeake, Va., chemical facility. Prior to his manufacturing assignments with NOVA Chemicals, he served as North American director of People Services in their Moon Township headquarters, overseeing HR activities for multiple locations across the US and Canada. Jack held a similar position as director of human resources with Huntsman Chemical Corporation in Chesapeake, Va., prior to his relocation.

Previous to his career in human resources, Jack served as director of Global Quality Performance for Huntsman and was a former Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Examiner appointed by United States Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown in 1995. Prior to joining Huntsman, he was a former quality specialist and corporate quality trainer for Shell Chemical Company, where his career began in the 1970s. During his career he acquired numerous management leadership certificates and training experiences in labor relations, problem solving, and strategic planning. He holds an Associate of Arts Degree from Rowan University at Gloucester County in Sewell, N.J., and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University of Beckley, W.Va.

Actively involved and committed to community service, Jack has championed local Southwestern PA business and community development efforts from small-town merchants to industrial brownfield redevelopment to educational and workforce training. He and his wife have donated their time and resources to many non-profit and charitable organizations over the years, including his serving on the boards of the United Way and the Friends of Old Economy Village. He was appointed to two terms on the board of trustees to the Community College of Beaver County (2003-2010), serving as the vice-chair of the trustees from 2008-2010, and served as chairman of the CCBC Foundation Board from 2010-2011. He was on the board of directors for Gateway Rehabilitation Center from 2004-2013 and served as their board secretary from 2011-2013. Prior to being named executive director, he served on the board of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce from 2012-2016, where he founded and served as chair of the chamber’s Economic Development Taskforce.

Jack recently joined the board of the Beaver County Humane Society and continues to serve as a board director for the Ohio River Trail Council. He supports his interest in teaching and training organizations by serving on the Junior Achievement of Beaver County Advisory Board, as well as having served on several higher education advisory committees, including CCBC, Penn State – Beaver, and Franklin University. Jack also participates in Beaver County cultural relations activities by serving as a member of the Inclusion, Diversity and Awareness Council (IDAC), and he and Diane have been part of the organizing committee for Beaver County BookFest since its inception ten years ago. Jack is a member of the Beaver-Lawrence Farm Bureau and is active in the farm-to-table economy.

He has also been a member of No Labels since 2011 and is one of their Citizen Leader Problem Solvers for Western Pennsylvania. NoLabels.org is a grassroots political advocacy organization located in Washington, D.C., that works with congressional leaders on a strategic agenda to solve the most pressing issues facing the country on a bipartisan basis.