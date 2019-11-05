44.5 F
Gallery: Election Day In Beaver County (Updated 11:15)

Republican commissioner candidate Jack Manning campaigning outside of a polling location in Center Township / photo by Matthew LaComb

Here are some scenes from around the county on this election day as BeaverCountian.com works to report on the races. We’ll be updating this gallery throughout the day.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. You are entitled to vote if you’re in line by 8 p.m.

For questions about the election you can reach the Beaver County Bureau of Elections at 724-770-4440.

A new voting system will be in place — learn how to use it by watching this video as recommended by the Bureau of Elections.

See Also: Editorial: BeaverCountian.com’s Endorsed Candidates For The County Elections On Nov. 5

A republican that doesn’t vote elects democrats…

Write in Julian Taylor for county commissioner.

