Friday, March 26, 2021
53.9 F
Beaver
Friday, March 26, 2021
53.9 F
Beaver

District Judge Candidate’s Campaign Fined For Violating Financial Reporting Laws

John Paul
By John Paul
William Braslawsce / campaign photo

The campaign committee of a magisterial district judge candidate has been fined for failing to abide by state campaign finance reporting laws. The committee’s former treasurer claims the candidate ignored her demands to be removed from the campaign.

Attorney William Braslawsce is a cross-filed nominee for Magisterial Court District 36-2-02, which serves Beaver, Bridgewater, Brighton Township, Glasgow, Industry, Midland, Ohioville, and Vanport Township.

Braslawsce maintains a private law practice and currently serves as a full-time defense attorney in the county Public Defender’s Office.

BeaverCountian.com’s examination of Braslawsce’s campaign finance reports filed with the Bureau of Elections show he missed the past three filing deadlines. The financial statements were so late being submitted that his campaign was levied $250 for each report, the maximum prescribed by law. Fines for violations start at $20.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Reader Comments:

Latest News

PoliticsJohn Paul - 0

District Judge Candidate’s Campaign Fined For Violating Financial Reporting Laws

The campaign committee of a magisterial district judge candidate has been fined for failing to abide by state campaign...
Read more

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X