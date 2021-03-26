District Judge Candidate’s Campaign Fined For Violating Financial Reporting Laws

The campaign committee of a magisterial district judge candidate has been fined for failing to abide by state campaign finance reporting laws. The committee’s former treasurer claims the candidate ignored her demands to be removed from the campaign.

Attorney William Braslawsce is a cross-filed nominee for Magisterial Court District 36-2-02, which serves Beaver, Bridgewater, Brighton Township, Glasgow, Industry, Midland, Ohioville, and Vanport Township.

Braslawsce maintains a private law practice and currently serves as a full-time defense attorney in the county Public Defender’s Office.

BeaverCountian.com’s examination of Braslawsce’s campaign finance reports filed with the Bureau of Elections show he missed the past three filing deadlines. The financial statements were so late being submitted that his campaign was levied $250 for each report, the maximum prescribed by law. Fines for violations start at $20.