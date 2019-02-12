Editor’s Note: District Attorney David Lozier has officially announced his Republican campaign for re-election. County primary elections will take place on May 21, 2019. His announcement letter is being published in full below as received from the candidate:
I will be a candidate for re-election to the office of Beaver County District Attorney in 2019.
My 2015 campaign centered upon removing politics and favoritism from prosecutorial decisions; fighting the increasing threat from heroin addiction and improving the efficiency and function of the District Attorney’s office. I have met these challenges and ask the voters of Beaver County to allow me to continue this work on their behalf.
We have objectively and fairly investigated or prosecuted county, municipal, and law enforcement officials based on the facts of their case and not their party affiliation or supposed power base.
I hired the most qualified people to work in the office regardless of their last name or political beliefs. I improved the function of the District Attorney’s office by giving the Assistant District Attorneys the tools and information they need on the first day a case appears in court so they can fairly evaluate a case and resolve it faster with more consistent results. I also introduced new technology to the office to save the county time and money in prosecutions and jail costs. Our Assistant District Attorneys work every day to incarcerate drug dealers and firearm offenders to the maximum sentence our courts will allow. With our Victim-Witness Office we represent the interests of the citizens injured by crime.
The opioid epidemic hit Beaver County like a tsunami in 2016 with a 175% increase in opioid deaths in one year. To fight this epidemic, I worked with the County Detectives, Police Chiefs and every federal and state law enforcement agency to bring in maximum resources. Through this cooperative effort, in three years we have reduced that opioid death rate back to prior levels.
To do this we restructured the Anti-Drug Task Force and worked with the PA Attorney General Mobile Street Crime Unit to identify and arrest over 90 drug dealers in the largest round-up in county history. I reorganized the Emergency Services Unit (Beaver County SWAT), reviving an important tool to execute high risk warrants on the drug dealers harming our children and neighbors. Working with the US Attorney I was able to increase the DEA presence in the County, create a Federally supported anti-drug task force (HIDTA) to investigate and arrest the largest drug dealers in Western Pennsylvania and Beaver County. I increased our ability to investigate and prosecute drug dealers by swearing in one of my Assistant District Attorneys as a special federal prosecutor and swore in one of my County Detectives as a special DEA Agent.
Outside of the courtroom, I distributed Narcan to police and EMS, installed prescription drug take back boxes in 17 police departments to get drugs off the streets, and worked with drug rehabilitation specialists throughout the county to improve the availability and coordination of drug treatment. With law enforcement and addiction experts we brought anti-drug programs to schools and churches.
To reduce crime and addiction, I teamed up with the Beaver County Probation Department and Beaver County Behavioral Health to create a unique and highly successful drug offender Diversion Program offering treatment to non-violent drug addicts instead of jail.
Through enforcement, prosecution, treatment and interdiction we have reduced drug overdoses and saved lives. Over these past three years I have worked hard to remain true to the conservative values I campaigned on and to fulfill every promise I made. I ask for four more years to carry on this work.
David J. Lozier, Esq.
Beaver County District Attorney
“I have met these challenges…”
WHAT are you smokin’, man.?!
Real cops laugh behind his back and avoid him at crime scenes. He stonewalls the State Police and has them pissed off. He fucks up a murder investigation. He protects dirty cops in court. Yeh. Real gem. The worst so far.
I’m sure he’s smoking a lot of stuff! He has to be for how delusional he is! I bet he has a key to every town in the counties evidence rooms 🕯🥄💉🧪🔑
Oh, NO!
This fake, phony, Flim Flammer hasn’t done a damn thing of what he promised. His running platform turned out to be all lies and bullshit, the same as what he is saying now. No one could have done more damage than this bum. He is one of the biggest disgraces in that courthouse. DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN!!! I WANT BENYO!
So an arrest in the Del Tondo case is no doubt coming soon. You know, because he’s so apolitical. I’m going to venture a guess at May 13 to leave just enough time before the May 21 primary to hold his press conferences. That also times it just right to be able to push the actual trial until after the general election. He doesn’t want all of the incompetence going on display in a trial before the general election.
They will really have step up the patrols around Linmar swingsets at midnight …see Naim investigation…if they are to make the public believe they have the right ” person of interest” in that heinous crime! Sarc/off…wouldn’t that make a nice new photo op for Loser to grandstand in the middle of Linmar at midnight, and announce he has a suspect in the case…Such an OJ moment…
This slippery snake has already shown us that he has no problem standing before the public and lying his ass off. I can assure you that anything he says or promises is 100% pure bullshit. He is supposed to be a symbol of justice. He is supposed to stand for justice, honor, and integrity. He has done none of those things. He is plainly just a con man that will say and do anything at election time to get that big paycheck. A complete waste of taxpayer dollars. He isn’t worth the cost of the gas he uses to drive to work, and we probably pay for that too.
Arresting some random dindu slinging 10 stamp bags of heron does not a “largest drug dealer” make! Loser please for the sake of all that is right and just, please pull that hat back out the ring, and also maybe your head out your ass, cuz that is where it is if you think you have done some grand job.