A Democratic candidate for county commissioner has an active Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) against him, filed last year by the mother of one of his children.

According to court records reviewed by BeaverCountian.com, the woman alleges that Julian Robert Taylor, 29 of Center Twp., was “continuously calling and texting” her because she is in a new relationship. The woman also alleges that Taylor had been showing up to her parents’ house looking for her, threatened to “expose pictures” of her, and had been harassing her through Facebook messenger.

Records filed with the Beaver County Bureau of Elections show Taylor opened his campaign committee for county commissioner on Dec. 24.

“I fear he will try to hurt me since I am no longer with him,” wrote the woman, who is not being identifying by name due to the nature of the allegations.

During a kickoff speech given to campaign supporters on Feb. 22, Taylor said he returned from service in the military on Aug. 27 last year — approximately two weeks before the PFA was filed against him.

Judge Deborah Lancos DeCostro granted a temporary PFA against Taylor on Sept. 11, ordering him “not to abuse, harass, stalk or threaten” the woman or have any contact with her.

Taylor told BeaverCountian.com he had filed for joint custody of his son on Sept. 4, and alleges the PFA was a retaliatory response to prevent him from seeing his son.

“I have nothing to hide about it. I’m not going to lie you,” Taylor said. “That was her way to keep him.”

Taylor pointed out that the PFA complaint against him does not contain allegations of physical abuse.

“It was just us arguing.”

During a hearing date on Oct. 5, Judge Kim Tesla extended the temporary PFA for six months, amending it to allow written communications specifically involving their child. Tesla scheduled a hearing date for a permanent PFA on April 5.

Taylor said he did not contest the temporary PFA.

“They said you can sign this consent and just not talk to each other,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t going to mess with it so I just went ahead and signed it.”

The order states the parties have agreed to dismiss the matter in six months if Taylor does not violate provisions of the PFA in the interim. Taylor made no admission of guilt as part of the stipulated agreement.

A certified copy of the order was provided to the Center Township, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, and Hopewell police departments.

Taylor has a second child with another woman, and notes there have been no allegations involving her.

During his Feb. 22 campaign speech, Taylor talked about being raised without a father and joining the military, recognized Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker for his “selfless” service to the community, lambasted county employees for not doing their jobs, and echoed speeches by former President Barack Obama.

“I’m only one person,” Taylor said. “I’m one person that I work every day, the only probably one that works every day. I have two children. I go to Robert Morris to get my masters, and I actually have a life. … I’m not up here to run for fame, or glory, or anything like that. I’m really not.”

Addressing the potential political ramifications of the active PFA he has against him, Taylor said he was unsure how it will affect his candidacy.

“Is this one of those things that’s going to tank my campaign before it starts?”

Candidates are currently collecting signatures for their nominating petitions, which are due to be filed March 12.