Constable Running For District Judge Files Lawsuit Against Five Of His Opponents

A constable hoping to get elected as a district judge has filed a lawsuit against all five of his political opponents.

Jeffrey Ash is a cross-filed candidate for district judge in Magisterial Court District 36-3-04, which serves municipalities including the City of Aliquippa, Frankfort Springs, Hanover Township, Hopewell Township, Independence Township, and South Heights.

Along with Ash, the Republican and Democratic primaries for the seat are slated to see five other candidates, including Courtney Bibbee, Mark Bufalini, David Hanna, Brian Rohm, and Felicia Santillan. But if Ash has it his way, he will be the only candidate whose name appears on either the Democratic or Republican primary ballots.

Ash filed litigation against his five political opponents on March 16, alleging each of them failed to comply with laws governing the filing of their nominating petitions, and asking a county judge to nullify their candidacies.