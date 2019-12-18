WATCH: Competing Rallies Held Outside Of Courthouse Over The Impeachment Of President Donald Trump

On December 17, 2019 competing rallies were held outside of the Beaver County Courthouse in support and opposition of Congressional actions being taken to impeach President Donald Trump.

Organized by MoveOn.org, the National Organization for Women, and other progressive groups, the “Nobody is Above The Law” rally saw demonstrators in front of the courthouse at 5:30 p.m.

Protesters chanted their support for impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office on grounds he illegally used his power as president to forward his own political gain over the national security interests of the united states.

Across the street from the courthouse, a separate rally organized by the Steel Valley Patriots in support of President Trump gathered in opposition to his impeachment. Defending President Trump’s actions as appropriate, protesters dubbed the impeachment proceedings themselves as being Unconstitutional, and claimed House Democrats were acting without any credible evidence against him.