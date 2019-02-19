Editor’s Note: Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley will not be seeking re-election and has instead officially announced her Republican candidacy for Beaver County Treasurer. County primary elections will take place on May 21, 2019. Her announcement letter is being published in full below as received from the candidate:

After careful consideration, Sandie Egley is announcing her candidacy for Beaver County Treasurer. Sandie has identified the Treasurer’s office as being in dire need of modernization. The current Treasurer has been in office for more than 25 years and Sandie believes there are new management techniques that can be applied to increase efficiency for a lower cost to the tax payers. This will include a simple, efficient, small government office that offers excellent customer service to the citizens of Beaver County.

“As Beaver County Commissioner, I have had the unique opportunity to manage the county budget of more than $220 million, and gain perspective on the inner working of all offices in county government. Through that experience I have found that county government operates the same way for years because that’s the way it’s always been done,” said Sandie Egley.

The Treasurer’s office is the financial arm of the county government. Sandie’s mission is to shine a light on the county’s finances. The Beaver County Treasurer’s office has a range of duties that are unique in the Commonwealth. Collecting county real estate taxes is the primary responsibility of the County Treasurer; but another function is to serve on the County Employees’ Retirement Board to ensure member contributions are invested in a fiscally prudent manner for future retirements. Sandie has served on the county’s Employee Retirement Board for 3 years and is proud to say that it’s 100% funded.

“Beaver County is my home,” said Egley. “I am running for Treasurer to serve the citizens of Beaver County and to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the Treasurer’s office by using new technology and delivering excellent customer service.”

Sandie and her husband Bill have been married for 16 years, have three children, and reside in Beaver.