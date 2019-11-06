Commissioner-elect Jack Manning Proud That Voters Saw Through The Negative Campaign Against Him

Beaver County voters have elected Republican Jack Manning as their newest commissioner. Manning will join fellow Republican Commissioner Dan Camp and Democrat Tony Amadio as the Board of Commissioners in 2020.

He is filling a seat being vacated by Republican Sandie Egley, who was elected today as the next county treasurer.

Manning overcame one of the most negative local campaigns in recent memory, besting Democratic candidate Dennis Nichols who helped to fill voters’ mailboxes with misleading political attack ads. Manning had also been the subject of questionable reporting by the Beaver County Times — the only candidate for office who had faced such scrutiny from the paper.

Reached shortly after the results were posted, Manning told BeaverCountian.com he was proud of voters for rejecting the smear tactics used against him and for embracing his positive message.

“I am ecstatic. Obviously it was a very rough negative campaign. I am sure it all cost me a few votes,” he said.

“I am a positive person and I ran a positive campaign as I promised I would. In the end, that positivity paid off. People by and far rejected that type of negative campaigning given the results.”

Manning said he believes today’s election is a continuation of what voters started four years ago, making clear their desire to bring an end to the status quo.

“Clearly I think people were ready for some change and wanted to see the county live up to its full potential. I think that is what this Republican team brings to the table.”

Manning’s election maintains a Republican majority on the Board of Commissioners achieved four years ago, the first time Democrats had not controlled the board in fifty years. Along with Manning, District Attorney David Lozier and Sheriff Tony Guy, both Republicans, were re-elected to their positions.

Republican Maria Longo defeated incumbent David Rossi, a Democrat, to become the next county controller. Republican Ronald Alberti was a elected to fill a seat vacated by Democrat Janice Beall. Sandie Egley, a Republican who currently serves as commissioner, was elected to fill a seat vacated by Democrat Connie Javens.

“These are some very important positions for moving the county forward, and I know that we are all excited about the future,” Manning said.

“I am here with Maria Longo tonight and I couldn’t have a better fourth wheel in the courthouse than having here in there with me.”

He credits his wife Diane for helping to provide a strength to endure the negative political campaign, and teared up as he spoke of the memory of his father.

“I think my dad would be proud that his son kept his good name intact and prevailed through some very difficult situations.”

