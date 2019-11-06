37.2 F
Beaver
Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Commissioner-elect Jack Manning Proud That Voters Saw Through The Negative Campaign Against Him

John Paul
By John Paul
1
Republican commissioner candidate Jack Manning campaigning outside of a polling location in Center Township / photo by Matthew LaComb

Beaver County voters have elected Republican Jack Manning as their newest commissioner. Manning will join fellow Republican Commissioner Dan Camp and Democrat Tony Amadio as the Board of Commissioners in 2020.

He is filling a seat being vacated by Republican Sandie Egley, who was elected today as the next county treasurer.

Manning overcame one of the most negative local campaigns in recent memory, besting Democratic candidate Dennis Nichols who helped to fill voters’ mailboxes with misleading political attack ads. Manning had also been the subject of questionable reporting by the Beaver County Times — the only candidate for office who had faced such scrutiny from the paper.

Reached shortly after the results were posted, Manning told BeaverCountian.com he was proud of voters for rejecting the smear tactics used against him and for embracing his positive message.

“I am ecstatic. Obviously it was a very rough negative campaign. I am sure it all cost me a few votes,” he said.

“I am a positive person and I ran a positive campaign as I promised I would. In the end, that positivity paid off. People by and far rejected that type of negative campaigning given the results.”

Manning said he believes today’s election is a continuation of what voters started four years ago, making clear their desire to bring an end to the status quo.

“Clearly I think people were ready for some change and wanted to see the county live up to its full potential. I think that is what this Republican team brings to the table.”

Manning’s election maintains a Republican majority on the Board of Commissioners achieved four years ago, the first time Democrats had not controlled the board in fifty years. Along with Manning, District Attorney David Lozier and Sheriff Tony Guy, both Republicans, were re-elected to their positions.

Republican Maria Longo defeated incumbent David Rossi, a Democrat, to become the next county controller. Republican Ronald Alberti was a elected to fill a seat vacated by Democrat Janice Beall. Sandie Egley, a Republican who currently serves as commissioner, was elected to fill a seat vacated by Democrat Connie Javens.

“These are some very important positions for moving the county forward, and I know that we are all excited about the future,” Manning said.

“I am here with Maria Longo tonight and I couldn’t have a better fourth wheel in the courthouse than having here in there with me.”

He credits his wife Diane for helping to provide a strength to endure the negative political campaign, and teared up as he spoke of the memory of his father.

“I think my dad would be proud that his son kept his good name intact and prevailed through some very difficult situations.”

See Also: Inside The Attempt To End Jack Manning’s Candidacy For County Commissioner

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mrs.Brightside Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest top voted
Notify of
Mrs.Brightside
Member
Mrs.Brightside

Congrats Jack.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone -
19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports -
160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone -
5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

PoliticsJohn Paul -
0

Two Republican Women Elected As A Dynamic Duo To Oversee Beaver County’s Finances

Beaver County voters have elected Republicans Sandie Egley and Maria Longo to oversee the county's finances in 2020, according...
Read more
Politics

Commissioner-elect Jack Manning Proud That Voters Saw Through The Negative Campaign Against Him

John Paul -
1
Beaver County voters have elected Republican Jack Manning as their newest commissioner. Manning will join fellow Republican Commissioner Dan Camp and Democrat Tony Amadio...
Read more
Politics

Beaver County General Election Results 2019 (all precincts reporting)

John Paul -
2
Read more
Politics

Gallery: Election Day In Beaver County 2019

Matthew LaComb -
9
Here are some scenes from around the county on this election day as BeaverCountian.com reported on the races:
Read more
video
Public Meetings

City of Aliquippa General Meeting 10-30-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Councilman Matthew Mottes was absent for this meeting. Public Comment (Agenda Items Only) – None Police Report – None Fire Report Street Department - None Recreation Department ...
Read more

© 2018 Beaver Countian | Privacy Policy
X
X