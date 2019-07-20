A candidate for Ambridge District Judge has completed the requisite certification required to take the bench should he win election in November.

Constable Alex Korol, 46 of Ambridge, received notification this week from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Minor Judiciary Education Board that he has successfully passed a certification examination for prospective magisterial district judges.

The certification is required for a non-attorney candidate to assume the office.

Korol won the Democratic and Republican primaries for district judge in May, making him the only candidate on the general election ballot this November. The district court serves Ambridge, Baden, and Harmony Township.

“Today I received notification that I passed the Magisterial District Justice certification examination,” Korol said in a statement to BeaverCountian.com.

“My service as a constable for the Ambridge district for 14 years makes me uniquely qualified to serve as magistrate here, and those years of service were recognized by the voters who overwhelmingly supported me on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in May’s primary.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, friends, and the voters during this process and throughout the election, and I am eager to serve my community in this new capacity.”

The seat has been vacant since former district judge Andrew Hladio resigned on November 17, 2017, after being suspended by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board.