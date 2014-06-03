Editorial Note: The following op-ed was submitted to the Beaver Countian by a former police officer who previously worked in several different municipalities here in Beaver County. Its author wishes to remain anonymous to keep a focus on his message rather than on himself. This piece is the first in a series of articles the Beaver Countian will be publishing that examine “part-time” policing in our area.
Beaver County has some of the most dedicated Police Officers I have ever met. Honor, honesty, integrity, and dedication to the communities they serve take priority to almost everything else in their lives, even their own families. And their health. Or in most cases, both. I would know, because for a long time, I was one of them.
But if this county has such fantastic Officers protecting our streets, why is law enforcement in such a sorry state? Well, that is a very difficult question to answer because the ‘answer’ is actually a multitude of complex issues. But most simply, it is because these great cops either don’t stay, or they change and conform to the system (more on that to come). I believe that the current state of our county is not a mistake, but a thorough and complex plan of corruption and back-door schemes on the local, county, and state levels. The Beaver Countian has done a fantastic job of unearthing many of these connections and schemes, bringing to light part of the hidden truth that drives this county. But there is more to be found. Much more. And despite what most residents are lead to believe, this county is not exclusive to this problem. It is state wide. I will not claim that I know much in regards to the specifics of these connections, but what I do know is how they work, and it starts with driving the best Officers this county has ever seen away.
I became a cop for what seems to be the same reasons that most people do, and also expect. I wanted to help. Plain and simple, I had a desire to help. I wanted to make a difference. I felt that I could most effectively fulfill this desire through service to my community: by protecting the innocent from harm, ensuring our homes were safe, and even handing out candy on Halloween like I received as a child. All the feel-good reasons that would justify a personal sacrifice to a noble profession under what became horrid conditions. I loved my job. I loved and respected my communities and my residents. And I was a damn good cop.
I write ‘was’ because I no longer am.
I was broken down by the system that has been established in this county and in this state. Leaving law enforcement was by far the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. And not a day goes by that I do not feel guilty for leaving, that I do not ask myself ‘What if I had stayed? Can I still make a difference?’, and as simply as possible, the answer was no, I could not. To say I do not struggle with that answer would be a lie, but my time was over. I am still driven by the morals instilled in me as a child, the ones that drove me to become an Officer in the first place. The same ones that guided my decision to leave. And also to write this op-ed, which is exactly how this should be interpreted. This is my opinion, nameless though I remain. However, that does not mean that my opinion cannot make a change for the better.
After graduating from the Academy, I got a part time job at a local borough’s police department for less than $9 an hour, the same way most cops do; I knew somebody. Well, to be specific, I kind of knew somebody, at least enough to get in. If I actually ‘knew somebody’, I would have been hired full time long ago. On top of that, I picked up a second part time job at another police department. And so I followed in the footsteps of the veterans; I got my foot in the door. I learned the trade of law enforcement. I learned the ways of the street. I moved from department to department, switching patches on my Velcro sleeves so I could double shift, sneaking in 10 minute naps to avoid totaling a cruiser. I became salty and fatigued. And I was lead to believe I was on the proper track for my career. I would work my way up the ranks through hard work and dedication, just like our forefathers did in the steel mills. I would be honorable and earn my position. My name would be known for all the right reasons, and when a full time civil service test became available, I would stand out. Or at least I thought so. And so I began on the journey of a local cop, proud and honorable in my intentions and my actions. At least until reality set in.
It took a long time for reality to set in. I can’t pinpoint when, or why, I realized it, but I did. Somewhere around the second to third year of 90 hour weeks (remember, I’m only part time, 32-39 hours a week for 2 departments plus court time) pounding out traffic citations to get in the Chief’s good graces and earn my keep, it hit me. Maybe it was my toddler running around that opened my eyes; the one I couldn’t remember learning to crawl, walk, and talk because I was either working or sleeping. I was a part time cop. My worth was nothing more than filling the schedule so the full timers could enjoy their weekends, holidays, and vacations. But I continued to do so, because this was a profession of honor, right? Chiefs keep saying that full-time slots are coming up as soon as council approves it, so keep up the good work, keep the citations coming, and it will work out.
Dedication. Dedication. Dedication.
I was stuck in a giant cycle doomed to continue to repeat itself for close to 10 years. I had taken every police test in a three county wide area I could, paying $50 to take each one by the way, yet full-time still eluded me. Civil service meant nothing; there was always a way around the rules. Less experienced and less qualified people were getting hired all around me, and I knew why. New full timer’s uncle’s business partner’s son is on council/fire chief/best friends with someone. Or new guy is born and raised in the town, been neighbors with the mayor since they wore diapers. Passed over because he knows too much, he’s too smart for his own good, and only causes problems. Take your pick, mix and match the possibilities, they’re all valid. Positions were filled to either satisfy the will of the councils and supervisors, or to piss them off. Or simply because the Officer had a large extended family in an area of the county with low voter turnout who would now vote because of the hiring. And yes, that last statement is true, as I heard it with my own ears. I came to realize that the only way to get hired full-time in this county was to play the game. And I refused to do it as long as I could, until I realized that honor couldn’t fill the stomachs of my children. In fact, I was relying on the Chip program for insurance just to immunize them. Something had to change, for the sake of my family.
So I tried ‘the game’, all the while searching nationwide for a better opportunity. I played politics, rubbed shoulders and shook hands, did, or didn’t do, all the things I was told.
Didn’t work.
Hell, I heard rumors that Lutton was stealing money from Ohioville years before Beatty was even hired there. A lot of cops knew about it, and some who knew probably got hired for keeping it silent. I can also remember hearing the eerie silence that was on the Ambridge zone the night their prisoner was beat in the cell, and knew full well that something was wrong. I can guarantee I wasn’t the only one. That zone was always hopping with constant radio traffic, ‘traffic Nazis’ pulling cars over at 4:30am Sunday mornings, citing their way into someone’s good graces. They must have missed the memo, no running traffic after 2:30am. Or during the rain. Or snow. Or football games. But the system, the game, kept our mouths shut. We would do what was best for our families, and remain silent. But for some reason, I was a threat to the system, I never truly fit in. In some places, I wasn’t a Mason, so I was instantly out. I always held out hope for full time somewhere. There were, and still are, fantastic full time cops who never got in to the game, and I desperately wanted to be one.
Most states will only recognize full time employment hours, so I would have to start over if I left. Didn’t matter that the hours I had logged added up to 10 years of service after only 4 years of work, it wasn’t full time. I would have to go to that state’s academy to get hired. It was during this nationwide search that I realized how fully fucked up our state really is.
The nepotism that is in the legal system of this county is staggering. It’s everywhere, in every office of every department. It sure seems like there is not a magistrate’s office in this county that does not have at least one cop’s wife working as a secretary. MPOETC, PA’s authority for certifying Police Officers, has the two highest ranked State Police Officers as the Chairman and Executive Director, which means they control it. Go to their website if you like, it’s right there at the top of the page. I could not find another state during my search that had their certifying commissions controlled by a police agency. Not one. Probably why PA is still running traffic with stop watches from the 70’s, the only state to still do so.
So exactly how many part time cops are in this county? I don’t know, but it’s a lot. And with the majority of them being led to believe that they can arrest and cite their way to a full-time position, they are carrying the major burden of the police work done in this county. I would love to see the arrest statistics broken down into full time and part time for this county, or even the hours worked. If I had a nickel for every time I witnessed a full time Officer give a call to a part timer to handle, I wouldn’t be writing this article. But that was just to do them a favor, give them some extra court time, not being lazy. Each part time officer is doing the same exact job, with the same exact risks and expectations, as the full time guy standing next to them, except for $30,000 less a year in wages, no health insurance, no sick time, no retirement, and no security. No security because they’re expendable and easily replaced. There will always be another part time Officer with bills to pay. No real FOP protection because part time isn’t fully recognized. Maybe they’ll be fortunate enough to have a small union in their department to take their dues, but that’s usually run by a full timer anyways, and the dues just contributed to the department’s yearly picnic budget. Ruffle some feathers in the town by doing their job, arrest the wrong person, ask the wrong questions, and off they go silently so word doesn’t spread and they can get another job in a neighboring department. Usually their hours are cut to an unlivable level where they’re forced to go somewhere else. That’s what happened to me, at least until I proved I had learned my lesson. And to a part timer, hours are everything. Hours are the only way to survive. And while working 90 hours a week, surviving is the only other thing one could accomplish with their free time.
So here I am, close to a decade later, now a part time parent because I worked away my family in pursuit of a career that was never viable in the first place, accomplishing nothing compared to the triumphs I experienced as a cop. What troubles me is that I am not an exception; there are many like me. I was told when I started that, on average, it takes 7 years of part time work to get a full time job. Find me another profession, or even another state, that does this. Expects this. Why does part time police work even exist? I don’t know. Grab a search engine and look around, there are plenty of articles on it: FOP’s resisting part time officers being hired in the late 80’s. Various fluffy legislative proposals that went nowhere. Misinterpretations of some obscure state statute allowing for the hiring of “extra police” that has since been exploited into entire departments of “part time” employees. Disgusting. For every news report of police misconduct I read, I wonder how many good part time Officers would love to have that position, and would do everything in their power not to tarnish it.
So why write this article? Maybe I hope things will change. Maybe those that come after me will have the opportunities that I did not. Maybe it’s to soothe my own guilt for giving up, giving in, and leaving behind me the Oaths I swore to uphold. I don’t know. I’ll probably never know. They don’t teach about the divisions within the brotherhood in the Academy. As a previous Beaver Countian editorial had stated, the “Thin Blue Line” is a dotted one. So when I speak for “Us”, I speak not for every gap in that line, but the shining beacons of honor and integrity that hold it together. I speak for those that hold the line.
Stay strong, my brothers and sisters. 10-7.
thanks for writing this who ever you are and thanks to John Paul for putting it out there
Absolutely great article… I hope whoever wrote this is watching the comments, I salute you. Too many cops are part time trying to make a name for themselves to get the ft/ranks or they’re getting lost in the corrupt system and hurting the community more than they are helping..
So true Im 52 seen enough.i blame the politicians that higher part timers if they can’t use you or your trouble. or go vote the way they want you don’t get anywhere. not just policeman but in any political office.
Excellent article. This is what happens when a dedicated, honest officer does their job without turning evil. All of you part time officers and any part time employees of Beaver County or the towns and townships in the county should be thanked for your service.
as a pt officer for many years in this county, this article really hits home!! Nice Job!! Keep up the good work!!
Nice article.
Kudos to the author of this article, and this highlights why we have such a shitty cop problem here in BC. Obviously, not all of them are, but it seems that there is a large majority of them, and because it’s all in who you know, the attitudes never change, and the decent ones end up leaving….
This website is fucking un real I dont know how it happens but theres always major shit going on this website how does this website have more major shit in one week than I read in Beaver County Times in six months!keep up the good work!
This is a problem on a state level, why? I have no idea, but it needs to be resolved. PA has this problem statewide and there appears to be no end in sight. From what I see, it’s the local politicians saving money and using and abusing these employees, that at the end of the day, are “at will” employees. They have minimal rights, work for a 1/2 or a 1/3 of what full timers make and don’t have any insurance. These piss ant communities and their minor league politicians need to step up and pay out for public safety! Either operate an all full time department or close up shop. Another looming issue is volunteer fire departments. Some of these communities need to consider at least hiring a couple full time firefighters or regionalize in some capacity. 20 fireman show up for a false alarm at 8pm, 4 may show up at 8am. No fault of their own, because they have to work money jobs. But a lot of houses burn to the ground while they wait for a full crew to get on a truck. Center has 3 stations, 100+ volunteers and still rely’s on Aliquippa’s fire dept to handle calls. Instead of overpaying and stock piling parade toys, feed some families and put the money towards public safety.
I’ll tell you why because each of these SHITTY LITTLE TOWNS want their own identities and their own little kings and queenies.
They don’t care if officers are TREATED LIKE SHIT and PAID LIKE SHIT so long as the patrol cars has their town’s name and ONLY their town’s name stuck on the side of it!
FUCK THEM!
The state needs to say FULL TIME ONLY for police and force these little towns to MERGE SERVICES.
Does anyone think the little fuck hole town of Ohioville should have its own police department? Anybody? Those INBRED BASTARDS proved they can’t run one for shit. MERGE!
Make FULL TIME OFFICERS ONLY and START FORCING MERGER AND END THE CORRUPTION!
On while your at it SHUT DOWN THE CCBC POLICE ACADEMY QUICK HOLY FUCK at the SHIT that comes out of THERE!
@craigs…why should the academy be shut down? Are there specific reasons?
I agree with almost everything you have said, minus your little rant about the academy. It just so happens that a very close family member of mine who has dedicated their whole life to protecting the citizens of our area, runs that academy. He took it from near bankruptcy and turned it into a respectable academy compared to other academies in this state. He has put in his own 70 plus hours a week, traveling to Harrisburg and meeting with different state legislatures to all but beg for more funding and better training tools for his cadets. The man almost died in a motorcycle accident a few years ago, was in the hospital for nearly four months, and the day he left the hospital, he was back at the office. When he should have been at home recovering. And let me add that you don’t exactly give Beaver County any better of a reputation by using profanity and calling people inbreds. It’s one thing to express an opinion, but it’s another to do in a mature manner. Research that facts and maybe try a little harder to sound educated. I’ve found that ppl who feel the need to use profanity do so b/c they lack the knowledge to use normal descriptive words. Yes the county is corrupt, just as the state and country as a whole is. But don’t go lumping in everyone into your negative rant. B/c there are a select few who dedicate 7 days a week of their lives to trying to be a positive solution to these problems!
Relax Kemosabe, please stop typing in CAPS, make headache. Tonto
Craig, I definitely agree with shutting down CCBC. I also believe applicants should be screened, tested, hired and then sent to the academy on the municipalities dime with a stipulation that they maintain a certain grade and payback in full should they flunk out. Alleviate some of these tools that go through the academy on a pipe dream or political promise
The problem is PA law is so horribly flawed. The state needs to consolidate school districts, police, trash, etc asap. Instead you end up with a system that costs tons and is ineffective
Will be interested in following this series, as I’d suspect that this is an issue with parochial politics at its core. There are just too many incorporated boroughs in the county, and regional services need to be the norm. Regional police, firefighters, road crews, and schools.
We may (as a group) complain about it publicly and privately, yet we go to the polls and vote in our friends family and neighbors based on ‘what they can do for me’. Usually that means keeping the services at the local level, and cronyism prevails. What the approach ought to be is to seek out people running for office whose stated goal is to eliminate some of these offices. Before consolidation of the government services is possible, consolidation of the local governments must occur.
A very important Op-ED. Thank you for posting it. I eagerly await more installments. I hope that your identity will remain anonymous, so that you can contribute more without being attacked personally. This is too important to have it impeded.
It’s interesting that Ohioville is mentioned here, and that they are about to begin a timely “book burning” of the town records before Lutton’s trial. Ostensibly, the records are out-of-date, but erasing history beyond two or five years ago effectively erases Lutton’s past as well.
Really, was that necessary. That might be one of the best Op-Eds I’ve read. And hits points that you don’t need to be a police officer to understand. You should have sucked it up and kept those fingers moving down your pants instead of on a keyboard. Your ignorance is the REASON this county is in the state that it is. And is apparent that it is not going to get better with people like you gracing our area. It’s clear you’re not a part time officer. I’m betting you are on the other end of the spectrum. I don’t know why I’m even entertaining this comment. Actually I’m hoping no one else dignifies this sorry comment with a response.
My comment was directed at the asshole with the screen name dbt
Wow! You’re a real literary genius, with tremendous depth of understanding and communication skill.
Part Time Police are here for one reason……to save Municipalities money. I too started out part-time just to get my MPOETC. I was not about to stay as a Part Time Police Officer. Yes, testing is difficult and Civil Service dictates certain hiring procedures. But I tested everywhere I could. I was hired without knowing anyone, in another county. What I have learned since, is that Beaver County Municipalities in general, do very little to enhance and expand their Police Departments knowledge and level of professionalism. In Pennsylvania, every little town has its own Police Department. Beaver County is no different. Pennsylvania needs to catch up when it comes to the Police Profession. You cannot have an Investigations Unit, Traffic Unit, Narcotics Unit, or any other specialized unit with a 5 full time and 16 part time police officers. Joining of Police Department by what ever name you choose to call it, Metro, Regional or whatever is the only way to professionalize and ensure quality Law Enforcement. There is no way an Officer should be able to “visit” for hours without being noticed or held accountable. It’s not only the financial savings, Mayors, Supervisors, Council and ranking Police Officers like having the influence that comes with having their own Police Departments. Just remember, you do get what you pay for.
AMEN…great article!
Excellent statement about a serious problem. I’ve been there and did that. I agree with Justin and have said since the 70’s that Beaver County should have larger, regional law enforcement. It is evolving in that direction, but it is painfully slow.
To the officer that penned this, Mungo says thanks! You sir are a true standout. Enjoy the virtues of family life and best wishes to you and yours! John Paul thanks for publishing this, but I have to ask, is there anyway with this articles example that you might tackle the James Naim incident? Mungo personally worked with “part time” officers who had very valid concerns of what really happened with regard to that case.
My father was a part-time police officer for almost my entire life, and I watched him as I was growing up sell his soul to the devil for his full-time job. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. The stories I could tell you about his department, his police buddies, and what goes on there would make your head spin.
Here is my only issue and question for the author of this article. Did you really try that hard to get a police job outside of the Beaver County area? I know cities like Detriot, Los Angeles, New York, and Baltimore to name a few are always hiring people especially people who already have police experience. In any of those cities, you could have done real police work compared to the country club jobs you had policing Beaver County. I’m not interesting in getting in a pissing match with anyone who gets their feelings hurt because you know Beaver County doesn’t have half the issues those big cities I listed do.
I would encourage every person that thinks all the department’s in the county should be staffed with full time officers (which I agree) to go to your local govt and demand that they increase their budgets ,even if it means a tax increase ,and fill all shifts with full timers.problem solved!
All of this is for not. You could be the best most stand up police officer to ever patrol the streets of Beaver County. As long as there are pigs like Edgell out there, you and yours can’t and wont be trusted.
Maybe they can get rid of some of the useless expensive toys our local departments seem to be accumulating. Center Twp.’s boat?? what the fuck is that needed for?? How bout the very large modified RV Command Center that Monaca has?? yet they had to collect donations for a police dog. What the fuck do they need a command center for?? other than parades.
What does all that have to do with the quality of the officers, like what Cracker referenced?
We’re living this crazy lifestyle now, hoping FT isn’t an illusion. Shameful wages and ridiculous hours.
Who didn’t know this? First of all, I appreciate this piece and the fact you took the time to share your dilemma and experiences. It’s hard to admit that you had rose colored glasses on in a jaundiced environment. The nepotism in the hiring of police in the towns in Beaver County and the Sheriff’s office has always been entrenched. Corruption is the pathetic output of this nepotism. You are a victim at this point but there comes a time when you just feel compelled to speak up. Taking on the Sheriff’s office only addresses the puppet master. Sweeping change is needed at the local level as this is where the real issue resides. And I just don’t see that changing at this point, sad to say.
most people do not know this. I live this life. Ive lost friends, family, lovers ect ect ect. I have had to sell my soul to this job and I work in places that I know I will never get full time, and I know that no other department wants me because I do not know the right people. I answer calls, and the citizens complain that it took to long for me to get there. Most of these town folk don’t understand that the police that protect them are part time. And most don’t understand that the part time cops protecting them are alone. Most departments staff one officer at a time, whether its full time or part time, The local governments don’t care. I drive beat up patrol cars, what little equipment we have is old and outdated (my department was too poor to issue me a gun so I have to carry my own on duty) and when I need back up, I have to wait for the next town over to send an officer which is as long as 30 minutes for it to show up, if it shows up at all. I grew up in Beaver County, and I love it here, my family is here, my friends are here (what is left of them) and I do not want to move, but I know that if I am going to do the job that I love so much, I am going to have to move someday to an area with real police departments, and not “Top Flight Security” like we have in Beaver County….
Go 4 hours south to Baltimore, 6 hours east to Philadelphia, or 2 hours west to Cleveland if you really want a full-time police job. You are still within driving distance to friends and family. But I understand that policing in Beaver County is easy compared to these big cities.
It is hard for me to listen to part-time officers complain on here about their situation when they are not willing to do something about it. Same thing with teachers. It is impossible to get a teaching position in Beaver County for the same reasons these officers can’t get full-time positions. You have 2 choices. Sub for the rest of your life, or move out of Beaver County.
Dear PT – I think the posts clearly indicate support for change. Several posts indicate that the town fiefdoms must be merged in order to start to address the small town nepotism that exists. But with sweeping change like this comes another negative output that would occur….less jobs. Frankly, while towns are sometimes understaffed, a merger would combine those resources creating cost savings for each town but definitely less jobs. The sheer magnitude of that undertaking will not happen because most of these dim-witted Neanderthals running the towns are incapable of forging relationships with neighboring towns because it would threaten their self-assigned prominence in the community and would also threaten their respective “power.” Look, there are some very good policemen and then, there are some very poor examples of human beings acting as policemen. I know, I have experience with both. If you have any hope for your future as a full-time police officer, you need to make some decisions now rather than later. Get going!
Then just leave if your going to bad mouth the deparments in the county. One horse towns with 3 guys in the department, probably aren’t too exciting. But there are larger departments here that actually do handle a lot of crimes and referring to them as “top flight security” is bullshit.
If its hard for you to “listen” then don’t. PT wages make it difficult to move. You speak as if its an easy thing to do. FYI, most out of state depts want full time experience. Everybody has somebody in their family who is/was a cop but that doesn’t mean you know a damn thing. Until you raise a family on a pt officers pay, go speak your truth somewhere else.
@ the author of this.
Your so true onoso many ways, I’ve personally witnessed hires that where not qualified through out county. Either because they’ve knew the right person or because they got military points and scored high on civil service test that some boroughs have to go by, case point one town had testing rule of thumb was if candidate with military finished in top 3 he got preferences to be chosen, he served three years in military came home few years later went to academy got out took civil service test the months later 90 days as an officer part time BASICALLY mucus still wet on him , he got 10 points for military put him in the top 3, other two where fresh from academy scored higher after oral and written where combined 8 months later they decided to hire full time, officers that work in department where 4,5 and 8th on list. One was more qualified than all but one point prevented him from being in top three, if not for the bonus military points he would of been in the top 3 , someone got that spot that had no business. I could go on and on, some do get hired and deserve it. Sadly once in you can’t get rid of some and basically it’s theft, they take a ride dont write traffic which is fine, can’t read the streets and drug activity hell some watch TV and bitch about others they work with, and where they are going to eat unless a call comes over radio, They do nothing shift ends, daylight guys get calls 35 break in of vehicles some care less, few take pride, pull cars check for dope, watch target areas, take pride it’s they’re town anddope heads or punks won’t get a rash of break ins on there shift, they feel bad when residents feel violated and take it personally.
Some look for dumb drunk girls to flirt with, free food, clerk for a blow job, and watch television at station about police shows and people doing police work.
Hey I know guys that got screwed, cause if testing that where good, hell I worked with few, then they dealt with council cutting hours ect for years, and worked multiple towns while trying to raise family, one guy had close friend actually moved in town ran for office got on board just to hire his buddie cause he believed he was getting screwed and then took care of few others, then got out of it. That’s just reality towns need to merge.
But they won’t until they go broke, why would economy merge with ambridge?
Hopewell with aliquippa?
Center has money and monaca still does they won’t merge.
Brighton twp and beaver only thing saved would be one chief.
Towns like ohioville should go with midland and industry as of yesterday.
Patterson should be with white twp and west Mayfield.
Proper regional department in this county should have 6 departments total, won’t happen to much power for towns, and the guys won’t give up stripes or gold badges bottom line.
This is so on point, the County is littered with too many independent police stations, schools, municipal governments, and superintendents, who make too much Money in districts that have no Money. Don’t take 20years to talk about making this a regional area. JUST DO IT !!!!!
Economy,Baden, Ambridge, and Conway councils’ all voted for a consolidation study. From What I hear it will never happen. Which is heart breaking. I would love to live in an area with a big department. Not the same one-two officers working handling everything and being understaffed. Because part-time police is a part time job. You know what you get with Part-Time jobs. Part-time responsiblity, part-time attitude. Speaking with a few people who attended council meetings in all those area. It will never happen. Baden and Ambridge seem to be the only ones interested in a change for the better and it showed in a few of the meetings where arguments took place. I hope the county will change for the better. It could be so good.
Make A Beaver County Police Departmentbroken into 10 zones, or districts. Or each group one into individual Police Departments Conway, Freedom,New Sewickley, Rochester Borough,New Brighton,Fallston,Daugherty,Rochester Twp. Baden,Economy, Ambridge,Harmony Twp City of Beaver Falls,Patterson,white Twp, Aliquippa,Hopewell,South Heights,Beaver,Bridgewater,Brighton Twp, Vanport, IndustryKoppel- State Police Midland,Shippingport, OhiovilleCenter,Monaca,Racoon,Potter,Indipendience, Franklin,Marion,North Sewickley Chippewa,Darlington, South Beaver Say each PD listed has an average of 4 FT officers. Thats 148 FT Officers just in Beaver County Some are larger and busier than others. and some have more money. This is where planning and getting the right people to run it comes into play. Having Full Time Officers, Min. manned shifts, 2 per vehicle, in areas that are aggressive, tranning, narcotics, Internal Investigation, Impact, plain clothes, In 2010, Beaver County population was 170,539!!! lets all get behind this!!! or something for a change!!!
As I’m sitting here in my patrol car along 65, I was wondering when someone was going to write an article on the truth behind part time policing in PA (mainly SW PA) You Hit the nail on the head and there’s also a lot more that you didn’t state for obvious reasons. One thing you didn’t mention is how much your morale is killed whenever the department you’ve been working part time at killing yourself goes with an outside hire for the newly opened full time position. That was a rough one on me. Kudos to you for letting out some of the truth. Now if you’ll excuse me I have to find a nice place for a nap so I don’t wreck my car working my 72 hours this week because full timers need their time off.
Late response I know, but I feel that I can add to this; could probably write my own article on PT policing but you hit the nail on the head. I too have felt the pain of PT policing in SW PA. Have a 4 year degree, went to the academy after college and got a part time job like most… I thought, “this is great!”, for the first few months of my new job. I figured I’ll work part time and work my way up the ladder eventually.
Boy was I wrong.
I worked in Allegheny County for 6 years and experienced and learn the difficulties of PT policing and politics more than I ever wanted to. The corruption and politics of Allegheny County run as deep as Beaver County. After working for 3 departments simultaneously, double shifting, working back to back 16’s on holidays (never thanked), almost losing my wife several times due to never being around and having a terrible attitude due the work schedule and work demands, I knew something had to give. I started to look outside police work but felt that if I can power through and keep applying and interviewing then I’ll get full time eventually because I was 34 years old and I was at the point of no return with my career choice (no experience in anything else).
It hit me hard in year two when the cronyism kicked in at a certain department I was working for. I had to go through the same testing, background check and physical test as the same people that applied at my own department. The department that I gave my life to for 2 solid years and worked hard thinking it’ll all pay off soon. They ended up hiring a new guy over me who just got out of the academy. I was even appointed to field train the new guy! It was unbelievable. Anyone else would have resigned right away but I had to keep the job to support my family. I eventually resigned because I knew I was just a shift filler for full timers that wanted to take a day off or a vacation from their $90k a year job (compared to my $12/hour rate). I remember getting called into work 4 hours after my shift ended to work another 12 hours, and if you turned down the shift you wouldn’t get called next time or you would be taken off the schedule in favor a newly hired slave (part timer).
If communities really realized that their police force is being overworked and abused I believe they would feel different about the situation. How sharp is an officer going to be responding to the domestic situation involving a gun at 4am after working 16 hours the day before? I was never one to bitch and moan about not getting treated fairly in life but every person has their breaking point and has to realize the logical side of things and why it’s happening the way it is. Treated me like absolute garbage. I refused to play the game and become an immoral person like the people I worked with and I felt that I was blacklisted because of it.
I eventually applied for 3 departments in another neighboring county and they all wanted to hire me (didn’t know a soul, earned it). It blew my mind that I actually had to turn down two jobs and actually got a FT position after 5 years (seemed like 10). Just goes to show the corruption and politics from one county to the next can be vastly different. Sad to say but I would have never gone to the academy if I knew it would be that difficult to land a full time position. Sorry about the rant but I parallel all of your thoughts and experiences and thought that I could add something to it.