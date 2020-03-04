Welcome!Register for an account
Editorial: One Small Act For Transparency, One Giant Leap For Good Government
It was one small act for transparency, but one giant leap for good government, at a public meeting held in New Sewickley Township on Tuesday night.
New Sewickley police chief Ronald Leindecker informed township supervisors that the Beaver Valley Chiefs of Police Association hired designer Linda Martin to create a new website for them.
Leindecker is president of the association, and Linda is the wife of township supervisor Doug Martin.
Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter!
Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.
In Your Opinion
error: Alert: Content is protected!
No surprises here, chief Leindecker is very professional and knowledgeable.