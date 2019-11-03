Editorial: BeaverCountian.com’s Endorsed Candidates For The County Elections On Nov. 5

The 2019 county elections take place on Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You are entitled to vote if you’re in line by 8 p.m.
For questions about the election you can reach the Beaver County Bureau of Elections at 724-770-4440.
A new voting system will be in place. Learn how to use it by watching this video as recommended by the Bureau of Elections.
BeaverCountian.com has made the following endorsements for public office in the 2019 elections:
Common Pleas Judge
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Steve Necaster
Beaver County Commissioner
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Jack Manning
See: Manning Has The Integrity And Independence Needed For Commissioner
Beaver County Controller
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Maria Longo
Beaver County District Attorney
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Ted Knafelc
Beaver County Prothonotary
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Michael Rossi
Beaver County Recorder of Deeds
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Dee Dixon
Beaver County Sheriff
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Wayne Kress
See: Guy Will Ruin The Republicans The Same Way David Destroyed The Democrats
Beaver County Treasurer
BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Sandie Egley
Note: Incumbents in the offices of Clerk of Courts, Register of Wills, and Coroner are running unopposed.
Very good picks John Paul.
Why Necaster over Tocci? Tocci was recommended by the bar association has 20 more years of experience over him. I would like an explanation.
Yeah, that’s a weird pick. I also disagree with Egley. If challenges in the Commissioner office (and I voted for her) were too much, she won’t be any better off in the Treasurer’s office. We don’t need someone who bails when the going gets tough. Plus, the Treasurer should have fiscal experience and Bohach has that.
Yeah, I’d also be curious to know on what basis that selection was made. Tocci is far-and-away the more qualified candidate.
I agree. Tocci is by far the more experienced candidate . In fact I would not be surprised if Necaster was talked into running by his boss in order to get more republican voters to come out. Necaster has to be the least experienced and ill prepared judicial candidate to ever run for judge in Beaver County. More so than any other elected office experience in all phases of the Office of judge is vital and Necaster lacks even the basic understanding of civil law. Just like his boss lacked and still lacks the basic understanding of criminal law. Learning on the job is not what you want when a judge is deciding the fate of your case.
Egley for Treasure
Kress for Sheriff
Manning for Commissioner
GOOD LUCK!!!!
Rossi has absolutely NO experience, NO education, and NO qualifications. Jodi Hill has all three!
How can one possibly endorse this clown?….
Agree with the rest, but a cable guy over a legal eagle???
Sheesh!
Mike may not have the experience, but Jodi Hill is a crazy person. One look at the lunatic ravings on her Facebook page and she makes Roseanne Barr look normal and well-adjusted.
Rossi can learn how to do the job. But you can’t learn how not to be crazy. Otherwise, this county would be in much better shape.
No Dave Rossi. Lazy and Inept. No Sandie Egley. A whiner . No Danny Camp. Inadequate. Kress seems as goofy as Tony Guy. Neither seems like a good option.