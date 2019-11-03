Editorial: BeaverCountian.com’s Endorsed Candidates For The County Elections On Nov. 5

The 2019 county elections take place on Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You are entitled to vote if you’re in line by 8 p.m.

For questions about the election you can reach the Beaver County Bureau of Elections at 724-770-4440.

A new voting system will be in place. Learn how to use it by watching this video as recommended by the Bureau of Elections.

BeaverCountian.com has made the following endorsements for public office in the 2019 elections:

Common Pleas Judge

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Steve Necaster

Beaver County Commissioner

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Jack Manning

See: Manning Has The Integrity And Independence Needed For Commissioner

Beaver County Controller

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Maria Longo

Beaver County District Attorney

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Ted Knafelc

Beaver County Prothonotary

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Michael Rossi

Beaver County Recorder of Deeds

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Dee Dixon

Beaver County Sheriff

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Wayne Kress

See: Guy Will Ruin The Republicans The Same Way David Destroyed The Democrats

Beaver County Treasurer

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed

Sandie Egley

Note: Incumbents in the offices of Clerk of Courts, Register of Wills, and Coroner are running unopposed.