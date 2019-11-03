36 F
Beaver
Sunday, November 3, 2019

Editorial: BeaverCountian.com’s Endorsed Candidates For The County Elections On Nov. 5

Staff Reports
By Staff Reports
11

The 2019 county elections take place on Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You are entitled to vote if you’re in line by 8 p.m.

For questions about the election you can reach the Beaver County Bureau of Elections at 724-770-4440.

A new voting system will be in place. Learn how to use it by watching this video as recommended by the Bureau of Elections.

BeaverCountian.com has made the following endorsements for public office in the 2019 elections:

Common Pleas Judge

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Steve Necaster

Beaver County Commissioner

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Jack Manning
See: Manning Has The Integrity And Independence Needed For Commissioner

Beaver County Controller

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Maria Longo

Beaver County District Attorney

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Ted Knafelc

Beaver County Prothonotary

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Michael Rossi

Beaver County Recorder of Deeds

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Dee Dixon

Beaver County Sheriff

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Wayne Kress
See: Guy Will Ruin The Republicans The Same Way David Destroyed The Democrats

Beaver County Treasurer

BeaverCountian.com has endorsed
Sandie Egley

Note: Incumbents in the offices of Clerk of Courts, Register of Wills, and Coroner are running unopposed.

Staff Reports
Staff Reports
Reported and written by the team at BeaverCountian.com

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

Who Do You Support For County Commissioner?
(pick up to 3)

11Reader Comments
avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
7 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
Courthouse observerMrs.BrightsideOverTheHillAndyUncle Wah Wah Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest top voted
Notify of
rick
Member
rick

Very good picks John Paul.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Janice Ian
Guest
Janice Ian

Why Necaster over Tocci? Tocci was recommended by the bar association has 20 more years of experience over him. I would like an explanation.

Vote Up12-4Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Icanread
Guest
Icanread

Yeah, that’s a weird pick. I also disagree with Egley. If challenges in the Commissioner office (and I voted for her) were too much, she won’t be any better off in the Treasurer’s office. We don’t need someone who bails when the going gets tough. Plus, the Treasurer should have fiscal experience and Bohach has that.

Vote Up10-6Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
OverTheHill
Guest
OverTheHill

Yeah, I’d also be curious to know on what basis that selection was made. Tocci is far-and-away the more qualified candidate.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Courthouse observer
Guest
Courthouse observer

I agree. Tocci is by far the more experienced candidate . In fact I would not be surprised if Necaster was talked into running by his boss in order to get more republican voters to come out. Necaster has to be the least experienced and ill prepared judicial candidate to ever run for judge in Beaver County. More so than any other elected office experience in all phases of the Office of judge is vital and Necaster lacks even the basic understanding of civil law. Just like his boss lacked and still lacks the basic understanding of criminal law. Learning on the job is not what you want when a judge is deciding the fate of your case.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Vote
Guest
Vote

Egley for Treasure
Kress for Sheriff
Manning for Commissioner
GOOD LUCK!!!!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Truthful
Guest
Truthful

Rossi has absolutely NO experience, NO education, and NO qualifications. Jodi Hill has all three!

How can one possibly endorse this clown?….

Agree with the rest, but a cable guy over a legal eagle???

Sheesh!

Vote Up4-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
OverTheHill
Guest
OverTheHill

Mike may not have the experience, but Jodi Hill is a crazy person. One look at the lunatic ravings on her Facebook page and she makes Roseanne Barr look normal and well-adjusted.

Rossi can learn how to do the job. But you can’t learn how not to be crazy. Otherwise, this county would be in much better shape.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Uncle Wah Wah
Guest
Uncle Wah Wah

No Dave Rossi. Lazy and Inept. No Sandie Egley. A whiner . No Danny Camp. Inadequate. Kress seems as goofy as Tony Guy. Neither seems like a good option.

Vote Up2-7Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone -
19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone -
40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone -
5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

OpinionStaff Reports -
11

Editorial: BeaverCountian.com’s Endorsed Candidates For The County Elections On Nov. 5

The 2019 county elections take place on Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Arrest Of Prominent Transgender Activist By Ambridge Police Sparks Controversy

John Paul -
4
A prominent Pittsburgh-area transgender rights activist was arrested in Ambridge on Wednesday for an alleged attack, but she claims she instead was assaulted because...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Beaver County Board Of Commissioners Work Session 10-30-2019

Matthew LaComb -
1
County Commissioner Sandie Egley was absent for this meeting. Department Head Report Department of Public Works - Update on parking garage drainage - Update on repairs going...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Hopewell Township General Meeting 10-28-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Township Supervisors David Ciccone and Nickolas DiPietro were absent for this meeting. Public Comment (Agenda Items) – None Approval of Minutes Payment of Bills Recognition of Full...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Felony Charges Dropped! Brighton Twp Man Gets Probation In Multimillion Dollar Illegal Gambling Operation

Lori Boone -
15
A Beaver County judge today sentenced a county man to five years’ probation for operating illegal gambling devices, and denied his attempt to keep...
Read more

© 2018 Beaver Countian | Privacy Policy
X
X