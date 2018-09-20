Editor’s Note: Beaver County Democratic Committee Chairman Stephen Dupree submitted the following op-ed to BeaverCountian.com in reaction to recent events. It is being published in full below as written by Dupree.

Beaver County Republicans continue to divide.

First it comes out that the Secretary made some racist posts on Facebook. The Chairman knew about it and promoted her to leadership within the party. Both have since resigned, but the party is now rallying around a private human resources situation in Beaver High School.

Somehow, Luke Berardelli made the issue into a principle being “discriminated” against because he is a member of the “Christian” group “Young Life”. This group is exclusionary and divisive. They will not welcome all people into their group, and not accept all people into leadership. Specifically members of the LGBTQ community.

Everyone has their own personal faith journey, people may choose to share that faith journey with others, or not. Beaver County is one of diverse faiths from around the world. No one has the right to determine what religion of a town, a school district, or a country is or should be.

Religion is a protected status by the US government. The freedom of religion allows you to practice whatever faith you feel speaks to you, or no faith at all. For all the grandstanding republican operative Luke Berardelli backed down.

Liberals accept all people for who they are, and their personal faith journey. Conservatives need to point at others, and make enemies for other to validate their own feelings or religion. Beaver County is better than that. Religious tolerance is a building block of our country, and it is clear the Democrats support that.

Stephen Dupree

Hopewell Township

Beaver County Democratic Chairman