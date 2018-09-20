Editor’s Note: Beaver County Democratic Committee Chairman Stephen Dupree submitted the following op-ed to BeaverCountian.com in reaction to recent events. It is being published in full below as written by Dupree.
Beaver County Republicans continue to divide.
First it comes out that the Secretary made some racist posts on Facebook. The Chairman knew about it and promoted her to leadership within the party. Both have since resigned, but the party is now rallying around a private human resources situation in Beaver High School.
Somehow, Luke Berardelli made the issue into a principle being “discriminated” against because he is a member of the “Christian” group “Young Life”. This group is exclusionary and divisive. They will not welcome all people into their group, and not accept all people into leadership. Specifically members of the LGBTQ community.
Everyone has their own personal faith journey, people may choose to share that faith journey with others, or not. Beaver County is one of diverse faiths from around the world. No one has the right to determine what religion of a town, a school district, or a country is or should be.
Religion is a protected status by the US government. The freedom of religion allows you to practice whatever faith you feel speaks to you, or no faith at all. For all the grandstanding republican operative Luke Berardelli backed down.
Liberals accept all people for who they are, and their personal faith journey. Conservatives need to point at others, and make enemies for other to validate their own feelings or religion. Beaver County is better than that. Religious tolerance is a building block of our country, and it is clear the Democrats support that.
Stephen Dupree
Hopewell Township
Beaver County Democratic Chairman
Beaver County needs forward thinking, not name calling or labeling
This is one of those rare occasions that if you’re on one side of this story, you are wrong—we should embrace it, it does not happen very often.
WOW! One republican does and says something and you decide, like most lefties that all republicans are the same, and that the Democratics are the bigger better party. I am a #walkaway Democratic because of people like you. And I believe a lot of other Democratics has #walkaway because of comments like this. After all it seems Beaver County has turned RED! Just because we don’t run the streets being bullies or where pussyhats does not we as Republicans back down, the majority is just laughing at what most, not all Democratics has become. Act least I have enough common sense to don’t say ALL Democratic are the same.
You madam, needs to check out the walk away campaign, see why people are leaving the Democratic party. And how diverse the people are. And how welcoming we are. The person who started this campaign is gay. Many that tells there stories are from the LGBT community. They seen who is actually accepting of everyone, and believe 100% of freedom of speech. It’s not people like you that wants to shut down the Republicans from speaking. Just like the disappointment all the far left felt in November 2016 when President Trump won the election is what you will feel again this November and again in 2020.
We as Republicans are and do speek and spel curektly two—why do ue all make phun of us
LOL!!!!
There is also this https://triblive.com/x/pittsburghtrib/news/regional/s_541116.html
Wellington
I also left the Democratic party because it’s all about them forget about us.
“They will not welcome all people into their group, and not accept all people into leadership.”…….
Well, as long as the Beaver County Democratic Party continues to “welcome” candidates like Javens and Amadio, I’m of the opinion that you would be wise to get your own house in order before you start pointing your finger at the neighbor’s house across the street. Do you need to be reminded that some of the biggest cases of corruption originated under the roof where you nutured and encouraged these losers?
Democrats Republicans here in Beaver County both are responsible for this twilight zone shit that goes on. Better to elect some 18 year olds fresh out of high school make one of them Sheriff, Da etc. etc.
I have to give the Dems credit for trying to capitalize on the situation the Repubs created for themselves. However, more finger pointing and laughing is exactly what we don’t need right now and I think the message is going to backfire. Look at the Kavenaugh hearings and how the Dems dredged up some completely unsubstantiated and undocumented incident that may have happened 40 years ago. And waited to bring it up until the most opportune time, and now they’re stepping back from it because the damage has been done. They aren’t really looking for justice. They’re looking to win the game.
The problem is, everyone is out to win every exchange. But I think a lot of people, me for one, are tired of the game, and when we see the gamesmanship happening, like with Kavenaugh and with the local Repubs, we start to reject it. I guess what I’m saying is I don’t hate the players, but I do hate the game and I’m not likely to vote for anyone that proliferates it.
An unfortunate Liberal versus Conservative argument, Dupree. And an unfortunate “all” versus “none” comparison of Dems and Repubs. You should have stopped after “Luke Berardelli backed down.”
Luke Berardelli is the issue, NOT the party.
Accordingtome is right. Get your own shack in order. Your party’s record in local government is miserable.