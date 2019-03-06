WATCH: New Sewickley Twp. Municipal Meeting For 3-5-2019

By
Matthew LaComb
-
0

Some of the agenda items included:

– Various questions/comments from citizens

– Tire Collection date set for May 11 at Twp. Building

– Approval of contract for landscaping at three cemeteries

– Advertising of bids for the construction of an amphitheater

– Purchasing of a wood chipper, not to exceed $62,000

– Advertising public hearing for adoption of proposed zoning amendments

– ETP – Freedom Compressor Site

– Discussion of various sanitation / recreation board matters

– Supervisor Duane Rape given a plaque issued by the Executive Director of Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors for 29 years of service to his community

The meeting ran approximately one hour.

