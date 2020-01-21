State Rep. Matzie Announces Nearly $160,000 In Grants For Local Fire / EMS Departments

More than a dozen local fire and EMS departments will receive almost $160,000 in state grants from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver/Allegheny) announced today that thirteen local departments will share $159,685 to aid in the cost of training, equipment and other essential resources.

“Securing this funding is critical for our local fire and EMS companies, which must continually stretch dollars to meet training, building and equipment needs,” Matzie said. “Our rescue workers step up without hesitation to combat any kind of emergency that threatens our community. It’s up to us to make sure they’re going out into the field with the training and resources they need to stay safe. These grants are going to help us accomplish that.”