Beaver

State Police Patrolled Aliquippa As City Dept Collapsed

By John Paul
State Police executing warrant at Aliquippa City Building in March, 2018 / submitted photo

Understaffed and overworked, exhausted officers with the City of Aliquippa Police Department called for backup on Friday, telling Beaver County Emergency Services they would be unable staff their city. Pennsylvania State Police took action to protect public safety in the absence of city officers, assuming routine patrols of Aliquippa and answering all calls to 911….

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

