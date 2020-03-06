Friday, March 6, 2020
34.1 F
Beaver
Friday, March 6, 2020
34.1 F
Beaver

State Police Tell Ambridge School Board Its PR Consultant Was A Facebook Troll

John Paul
By John Paul
1
Shari Berg promotional portrait via "The Write Reflection" Facebook page / Ambridge school logo on high school wall photo by John Paul

A fraudulent Facebook account user who trolled Ambridge Area parents and residents has been identified as the district’s contracted public relations consultant, according to school officials.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Patrick Thomas notified district officials that Shari L. Berg admitted to operating the “JC Devanti” account that targeted people on social media who criticized or expressed concerns about the district.

Berg worked under an agreement with The Communication Solutions Group Inc. signed by the district in October 2017. Welter had been appointed as superintendent in July of that year. The contract’s stated purpose was to provide “strategic and crisis communications services.” According to the district’s website, Berg was also responsible for escorting the press while on school property.

Ambridge Area invoices show the district paid approximately $36,000 to the company for Berg’s work through September 2019. Berg had previously worked under Welter at the Hampton Township School District.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

1Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
Freedom
Member
Freedom

Boom!

Vote Up10Vote Down
35 minutes ago

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 1

State Police Tell Ambridge School Board Its PR Consultant Was A Facebook Troll

A fraudulent Facebook account user who trolled Ambridge Area parents and residents has been identified as the district’s contracted...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Police Say They Confiscated “Ginormous” Rocks Of Crystal Meth On Traffic Stop

Lori Boone - 0
Midland police say they discovered two “ginormous” rocks of crystal methamphetamine Thursday night in a car driven by an Iowa man living in the...
Read more
Community

Beaver County Officials And Residents Preparing For Coronavirus Outbreak

Matylda Zamudio - 0
Heading into the Beaver Starbucks today? If you were planning to have a personal mug filled, you’re going to have to do it yourself....
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: One Small Act For Transparency, One Giant Leap For Good Government

John Paul - 1
It was one small act for transparency, but one giant leap for good government, at a public meeting held in New Sewickley Township on...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Former Aliquippa School Board President Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Students With Scissors

John Paul - 2
The former president of the Aliquippa School Board has been arrested by city police on allegations she threatened to stab two students with a...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X