Rochester School District Refers Board Member For Investigation

John Paul
By John Paul
Illustrative photo via Getty Images / iStock

The Rochester Area School District has referred one of its board members to the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office for investigation. Republican Dale Daman was elected to his first term as Rochester Township commissioner in November, but was already serving as a director of the Rochester Area School District. According to the Pennsylvania Public School…

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

