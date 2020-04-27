Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Robert Morris Giving Honorary Doctorates To Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker & Brother Donald

John Paul
By John Paul
Aliquippa Councilman Donald Walker and his brother Mayor Dwan Walker / photo via Mayor Walker's Facebook page

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker and his brother, Councilman Donald Walker, are being presented with honorary doctorates by Robert Morris University.

Robert Morris President Christopher Howard wrote Dwan on April 13 inviting him to be the keynote speaker at its 95th Commencement.

“At that time, it would be our privilege to present you and your brother, Donald, with honorary doctorates in humane letters,” Howard wrote.

Howard explained the university’s rational in presenting the doctorates in his letter to Dwan.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

