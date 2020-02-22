Sunday, February 23, 2020
29 F
Beaver
Sunday, February 23, 2020
29 F
Beaver

Racial Slurs And Bullying Are The Norm In Ambridge Schools Say Parents And Students

April Johnston
By April Johnston
3
Illustration via Getty Images / iStock

When William Bratton was an eighth-grader, he rode the bus to Ambridge Area Middle School with a girl who seemed to relish making him uncomfortable. She targeted and taunted him on multiple occasions and repeatedly used the n-word.

He endured the bullying in relative silence before finally escaping when he moved on to high school and began riding a different bus. But when William left, the girl found a new target — his little sister, Angelena.

Knowing the girl’s history with her brother and having endured this kind of language from other students, Angelena quickly bristled under the torment. After days of racially disparaging comments, composure cracking, she punched the girl.

Angelena, an honors student and two-sport athlete, was out of school for nearly a month, charged for the assault, compelled to take anger management classes and required to report to a probation officer.

Her bully was banned from riding the bus for one day.

According to parents and students, this kind of racial tension and disciplinary disparity is not unusual in the Ambridge Area School District. Stories, emails and social media screenshots provided to BeaverCountian.com show repeated use of racial slurs, threats and violence, much of which parents say has gone unaddressed by administration or, if acknowledged, has been papered over with non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements.

“It has become normalized,” said Angelena’s mother, Tracia Bratton. “Certain words and certain terms are not viewed as hate speech.”

Parents say black and brown students in the district have been subjected to this cycle of language and administrative apathy for years. The first time Angelena Bratton was called the n-word, she was riding the bus to State Street Elementary School. A current middle school student has been harassed for nearly two years in school and on social media by a group of peers threatening, among other things, “Watch, imma catch y’all niggas.”

And the behavior has not been limited to students. Student athletes say a high school coach, who has since left the district, referred to players not by their names, but by features — the nappy-headed one, the light-skinned one.

Current school board members Jodi Gill and Meagan Trimbur, and former school board member Roger Kowal say Superintendent Joan Welter, who is currently on medical leave and set to retire at the end of the year, bemoaned having to talk to “all the blacks” when an African-American juvenile was tased after a football game in September 2019.

Most troublingly, statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office for Safe Schools show that non-white students in the Ambridge Area School District are disciplined at a much higher rate than their white peers. Though they make up just 17 percent of the district’s total population, non-white students accounted for 48.76 percent of all disciplinary actions during the 2018-2019 school year. The statistics from previous years are similar, ranging from 37 percent to 60 percent from 2015 to 2018.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
April Johnston
April Johnston
April is a BeaverCountian.com contributing features reporter. She is an experienced writer and reporter whose work has earned more than 30 regional, state, and national awards.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

3Reader Comments
newest oldest top voted
rick
Member
rick

This all starts at home and it’s the Parents who need to be taught right and wrong.

Vote Up20Vote Down
5 hours ago
Silence_Dogood
Member
Silence_Dogood

Bullying and painting over it is a norm with a lot of schools and cruises all races and genders. The discipline disparity between a bully and their retaliating target is a norm, as well. My niece was being bullied, and she complained to teachers and administration. Her parents called, wrote letters and emails. Nothing was done until the day my lettuce broke and punched her bully. She was suspended from school, while her bully got detention. Schools CLAIM to be anti-bullying; but in reality, they more often than not ignore the Billy until the victim finally retaliates, then punish the victim.

Vote Up10Vote Down
4 hours ago
Silence_Dogood
Member
Silence_Dogood

*crosses all races and genders

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
4 hours ago

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovApril Johnston - 3

Racial Slurs And Bullying Are The Norm In Ambridge Schools Say Parents And Students

When William Bratton was an eighth-grader, he rode the bus to Ambridge Area Middle School with a girl who...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa School Board President Resigns Amid Allegations She Threatened To Stab Students With Scissors

John Paul - 3
The president of the Aliquippa School Board resigned today as city police and county detectives investigate allegations she threatened to stab two students with...
Read more
Local Gov

State Says Midland In Dire Situation – State Police Investigating – Pension Funds Misused

Lori Boone - 4
Repeatedly citing Midland’s “dire” financial situation, state officials on Tuesday night backed emergency actions including the borough entering state-designated distressed status and hiking property...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver School Board Votes To Move Forward With $5 Million Pool – Approves $9.5 Million In New Debt

John Paul - 4
The Beaver Area School Board voted Monday night to move forward with construction of a new indoor pool to house their 32-student swim team...
Read more
Local Gov

Midland In Financial Crisis – Defaults On Loan – Unable To Pay Bills – Raising Taxes

Lori Boone - 2
Midland is in serious financial trouble and its residents will be paying higher taxes for “the sins of what happened in the past,” the...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X