Official: Ambridge School District Erupting Into “Chaos” – Superintendent Says She’s Leaving

Two Ambridge Area School District officials told BeaverCountian.com this week that board members were previously made to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDA) preventing them from openly discussing district issues with the media.

Currently, those issues allegedly include the discovery of a $1.5 million budget shortfall, according to both officials who spoke on condition they not be quoted by name.

They also claimed district Superintendent Joan Welter informed the board last week that she intends to leave at the end of the school year, and the board is preparing to oust the lawfirm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer which acts as its solicitor.

“The district is in chaos and the public doesn’t know it,” one said.

“Everyone is scared to death they’re going to get sued. The district made board members sign a nondisclosure agreement. They were told they would not be allowed to be part of discussions if they didn’t. People are afraid they could lose their house if they talk about things.”

On top of it all are accusations that a paid district consultant manipulated public opinion by using a fraudulent Facebook account to troll parents, members of the community, and the news media.

Efforts by BeaverCountian.com to report about controversies in the district have been met with threats of litigation, denials of formal Right-to-Know requests, unanswered questions, and by the seemingly mysterious “nondisclosure agreement.”

As the site continues its investigative reporting, a district official urged BeaverCountian.com to “raise a red flag” ahead of today’s 7 p.m. school board meeting.

A message left by BeaverCountian.com yesterday for Superintendent Joan Welter seeking her response to ongoing controversies was not returned.

A District Facebook Troll?

In September, BeaverCountian.com began investigating allegations that an individual who frequently posted in Ambridge Area School District-related discussion groups on social media was in fact a paid consultant hired by the district.

Aka JC Devanti purported to be a member of the general public and regularly interjected “himself” into discussions taking place between parents about ongoing district issues.

Officials allege they have information that aka “JC Devanti” was actually the pseudonym of the district’s paid public relations consultant.

During a Sept. 21 school board meeting, Ambridge resident Jodi Gill (who was elected to the school board last week) asked Welter directly if the district’s paid consultant made posts to Facebook. Welter responded that the consultant made posts to the district’s official Facebook page. When Gill asked if the consultant was also making posts under the pseudonym JC Devanti, Welter responded, “I have no idea.”

Welter has not responded to questions posed to her by BeaverCountian.com about the matter. The district’s paid public relations consultant has also not returned requests for comment. Messages left by BeaverCountian.com for JC Devanti on Facebook were also not returned, although thereafter the account began to purge some of its public postings and account information.

Right-to-Know requests submitted by BeaverCountian.com to the district in September for copies of emails and text messages between Welter and the consultant were denied.

BeaverCountian.com’s investigative reporting into the controversy remains ongoing.

Superintendent Tells The Board She’s Leaving

Two officials with the district told BeaverCountian.com that following last week’s elections Superintendent Welter informed executive board members that she intends to leave her position at the end of the school year.

“She gave this song and dance routine about how she was going to leave at the end of the school year,” one official said.

“She wanted a longer extension than the board was willing to give her. I think, it’s my opinion, she’s being manipulative and trying to compel the board into giving her the extension because the two newly elected school board members aren’t a fan of her.”

The second official agreed, suggesting the board may attempt to take “unexpected official action” at their Nov. 13 meeting to placate Welter.

Axing The Solicitor?

The district has issued a public request for proposals from law firms in the region and has been conducting interviews of them outside of public view. Both officials told BeaverCountian.com that an “informal vote” was taken outside of public view and that a majority of the board intends to replace their current solicitor with a new firm.

Both officials allege that such “informal votes” are routinely taken on a range of issues before a public vote is then taken.

Budget Deficit

The two officials allege that some members of the board have been informed about a $1.5 million deficit in the current year’s budget.

“There was a big goof up somewhere by someone,” one official said. “The shortfall has to do with payments owed to charter schools, it wasn’t accounted for correctly and I have no idea where all this money is going to come from.”

The second official was also aware of the alleged budget deficit, claiming the district is facing “a financial catastrophe.”

“We have teachers that aren’t even getting the books they need for their students and now there is this to deal with,” the official said.

“If taxes go up any higher there won’t be anyone left in the district to tax, so I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Board Member Nondisclosure Agreements

The two officials told BeaverCountian.com that board members were unable to publicly answer the media’s questions about the district due to nondisclosure agreements they signed.

But Ambridge Solicitor Megan Turnball told BeaverCountian.com this week that she was unaware of any such agreements.

“I am not aware of any document that even remotely approached the alleged document,” Turnball said.

“I can tell you in the last year and a half there hasn’t been anything like that. I inquired with my colleagues and they’re similarly unaware of that type of document. That would be a challenging one relative to elected officials’ First Amendment rights, which we do not want to abridge.”

“Welter handed out the agreements personally,” alleged one official, who claims members were not given a copy to keep for their own records.

The second official agreed. “(The Superintendent) brought the contract into an executive session and said we are not allowed to talk about district business out in public, nothing, zilch. It was not up for discussion and we were told if we didn’t sign it we would be excluded from things. It had nothing to do with any lawsuit, it had nothing to do with any settlement agreement, it was a blanket one that we weren’t allowed to talk about anything.”

Author’s Note on 11/13/2018 at 10 p.m.: Two Ambridge School Board members publicly stated during tonight’s meeting they signed nondisclosure agreements that were presented to them by the district. The District Solicitor reiterated during the meeting her previous statements to BeaverCountian.com that she is unaware of any such documents.