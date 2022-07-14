Saturday, July 16, 2022
66.8 F
Beaver
Saturday, July 16, 2022
66.8 F
Beaver

Lawlessness! Aliquippa Police Department Sprayed With Gunfire!

John Paul
By John Paul
City of Aliquippa police department / photo by Matthew LaComb

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has launched an extensive investigation and ramped up patrols in the City of Aliquippa after its police department was sprayed with gunfire this month in a “brazen” attack by unknown assailants. Multiple municipal law enforcement officers spoke with BeaverCountian.com about the incident on condition they not be quoted by name…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

Staff Reports -

State Police Arrest Aliquippa Woman On Attempted Murder Charge

The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested an Aliquippa woman for a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Katrina Mills...

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!