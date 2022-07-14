Lawlessness! Aliquippa Police Department Sprayed With Gunfire!

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has launched an extensive investigation and ramped up patrols in the City of Aliquippa after its police department was sprayed with gunfire this month in a “brazen” attack by unknown assailants. Multiple municipal law enforcement officers spoke with BeaverCountian.com about the incident on condition they not be quoted by name…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In