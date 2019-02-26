WATCH: Hopewell Township Municipal Meeting For 2-25-2019

– Township departments gave reports to Commission without any significant matters being noted.

– A citizen brought up concerns about paving and plowing in front of his home.

– B.F. Jones Memorial Library discussed upcoming events and informed Commission that the Beaver County Board of Commissioners will be issuing a proclamation in recognition of the library’s 90th anniversary at the next county public meeting.

The main body of the public meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Commission went into an executive session to discuss an upcoming police arbitration, negotiations regarding a school resource officer, and a contract with KCI Engineering. Commission notified the public they may take official action upon their return.

The executive session lasted approximately 40 minutes but no official votes were cast upon commission reconvening to regular session.