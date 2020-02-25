Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost upward of $71 million over the next 10 years.

On Monday, the board agreed 9-0 to move ahead with the concept of the “Option 5” feasibility study recommendation of how to address facility problems.

That option recommends closing Hopewell (Kane Road) and Independence elementary schools; building a new K-3 Primary Center either adjoining or near the junior high or adjoining Margaret Ross Elementary; and grouping grades 4-6 and 7-8 in different areas of the junior high – what officials are calling “a school within a school.” The option may also include renovating Margaret Ross into an administration building.

On top of those potential actions, the district will extensively update and renovate the junior and senior high schools.