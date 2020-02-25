Tuesday, February 25, 2020
43.1 F
Beaver
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
43.1 F
Beaver

Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

Lori Boone
By Lori Boone
0
Hopewell School Board President Lesia Dobo / photo by Matthew LaComb

The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost upward of $71 million over the next 10 years.

On Monday, the board agreed 9-0 to move ahead with the concept of the “Option 5” feasibility study recommendation of how to address facility problems.

That option recommends closing Hopewell (Kane Road) and Independence elementary schools; building a new K-3 Primary Center either adjoining or near the junior high or adjoining Margaret Ross Elementary; and grouping grades 4-6 and 7-8 in different areas of the junior high – what officials are calling “a school within a school.” The option may also include renovating Margaret Ross into an administration building.

On top of those potential actions, the district will extensively update and renovate the junior and senior high schools.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Lori Boone
Lori Boone
Lori DeLauter Boone has more than 20 years of experience in investigative and community journalism. She’s won more than a dozen regional, state and national journalism awards.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovLori Boone - 0

Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

John Paul - 1
The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to...
Read more
Politics

State Rep Aaron Bernstine Slams Beaver School Board’s Decision To Fund Pool Renovations

John Paul - 6
State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Republican-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has made clear his opposition to a recent decision by the Republican-led Beaver Area School Board to spend up...
Read more
Local Gov

Racial Slurs And Bullying Are The Norm In Ambridge Schools Say Parents And Students

April Johnston - 12
When William Bratton was an eighth-grader, he rode the bus to Ambridge Area Middle School with a girl who seemed to relish making him...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa School Board President Resigns Amid Allegations She Threatened To Stab Students With Scissors

John Paul - 4
The president of the Aliquippa School Board resigned today as city police and county detectives investigate allegations she threatened to stab two students with...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X