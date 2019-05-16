Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker (left) with Governor Tom Wolf in Harrisburg on May 15 / photo via Facebook

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf met with Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker yesterday after the two appeared together in the rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol as part of a rally for infrastructure legislation.

Walker traveled to Harrisburg to help Wolf promote his “Restore Pennsylvania” plan to address critical infrastructure needs across the commonwealth.

Following their meeting, Wolf gave a shoutout to Walker on his official Twitter account, writing:

“Rallied with Aliquippa Mayor Walker and community leaders from across PA to voice support for Restore Pennsylvania. This bold plan is our chance to take real action on blight, flooding, broadband, and other critical infrastructure needs.”

The message was accompanied by a video of Walker with Wolf, who was the only municipal leader spotlighted by the Governor.

Pennsylvania State Police raided the Aliquippa City Building in March 2018, part of an ongoing Statewide Investigating Grand Jury probe into allegations of public corruption in the town.

In June 2018, Wolf appointed Walker to serve on his Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs.

During an Aliquippa City Council meeting in March of this year, Walker waived around a subpoena he had been served to appear before the Grand Jury, and publicly questioned Councilmen Matthew Mottes and Arthur Prioli about the number of times they each met to assist state police.

“I ain’t no crook! I ain’t no thief! I never wanna hurt this city, never wanna put a black eye on this city,” Walker shouted at the time, while pounding his fists on the table.

Wolf’s tweet this week comes as CBS News is drawing national attention to controversies plaguing Aliquippa with a primetime episode of 48 HOURS about the murder of Rachael DelTondo. The network will be airing the report nationwide at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Walker is up for reelection this year and will face off against Mottes in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday, May 21.

The City of Aliquippa’s official Facebook page touted Walker’s meeting with Wolf, and earlier this week shared a post containing photographs of campaign signs in support of the Mayor’s reelection efforts. Facebook lists Walker as the only “team member” for the page.

Screenshot of post shared to Aliquippa’s Facebook page
Silence_Dogood
Member
Silence_Dogood

Of course he does, because they're both corrupt. Corrupt supports corrupt. I mean, that's how Beaver County works…

Vote Up10-2Vote Down Reply
May 16, 2019 4:20 pm
Disgusted
Member
Disgusted

WTF!!!!!!! Did the gov. Happen to hear about the brawl at his campaign party? Or about the loser not co operating with investigators?or about the lazy idiot marching hand in hand with Peduto in pgh and inviting all the protestors to come protest in "his town", while at the same time "his town" was severely understaffed in the PD??? What kind of fucking idiots are these people???

Vote Up10-2Vote Down Reply
May 16, 2019 4:29 pm
economyresident
Member
economyresident

One idiot showing support for another… just like the old saying goes, birds of a feather flock together!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
May 16, 2019 5:26 pm
Purplepeanut
Guest
Purplepeanut

Governor Wolf is clueless. He has no idea what is going on in the entire. He is still singing Kum bay yah

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
May 16, 2019 6:53 pm