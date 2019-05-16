Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf met with Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker yesterday after the two appeared together in the rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol as part of a rally for infrastructure legislation.

Walker traveled to Harrisburg to help Wolf promote his “Restore Pennsylvania” plan to address critical infrastructure needs across the commonwealth.

Following their meeting, Wolf gave a shoutout to Walker on his official Twitter account, writing:

“Rallied with Aliquippa Mayor Walker and community leaders from across PA to voice support for Restore Pennsylvania. This bold plan is our chance to take real action on blight, flooding, broadband, and other critical infrastructure needs.”

The message was accompanied by a video of Walker with Wolf, who was the only municipal leader spotlighted by the Governor.

Pennsylvania State Police raided the Aliquippa City Building in March 2018, part of an ongoing Statewide Investigating Grand Jury probe into allegations of public corruption in the town.

In June 2018, Wolf appointed Walker to serve on his Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs.

During an Aliquippa City Council meeting in March of this year, Walker waived around a subpoena he had been served to appear before the Grand Jury, and publicly questioned Councilmen Matthew Mottes and Arthur Prioli about the number of times they each met to assist state police.

“I ain’t no crook! I ain’t no thief! I never wanna hurt this city, never wanna put a black eye on this city,” Walker shouted at the time, while pounding his fists on the table.

Wolf’s tweet this week comes as CBS News is drawing national attention to controversies plaguing Aliquippa with a primetime episode of 48 HOURS about the murder of Rachael DelTondo. The network will be airing the report nationwide at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Walker is up for reelection this year and will face off against Mottes in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday, May 21.

The City of Aliquippa’s official Facebook page touted Walker’s meeting with Wolf, and earlier this week shared a post containing photographs of campaign signs in support of the Mayor’s reelection efforts. Facebook lists Walker as the only “team member” for the page.