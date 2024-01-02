Friday, January 5, 2024
Cyber Attack On Aliquippa Water Caused $20,000 In Damage

By John Paul
The control panel for a pump used by the Aliquippa Municipal Water Authority / photo via Aliquippa Water Authority

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa is back up and running at full capacity following a November cyber attack by hackers linked to the government of Iran. Officials now say the ordeal caused over $20,000 in damages.

As BeaverCountian.com was first to report, water pressure to Racoon and Potter townships was briefly affected on November 23 after the “Cyber Av3ngers” shut down a pumping station belonging to the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa. Federal officials believe at least four other water authorities on the East Coast were successfully targeted by the Cyber Av3ngers, all of which relied on hardware manufactured by Unitronics, an Israeli company that trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

