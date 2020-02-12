Councilman Files Complaint Against Economy Solicitor Over Resignation Controversy

The Economy Borough council member who was barred from participating in a key meeting over a resignation controversy has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Roger Kowal, a newly elected member of council, said Economy solicitor Joseph Askar prevented him from participating in a Jan. 6 reorganization meeting after he failed to show proof of his resignation from Ambridge school board. Kowal was not sworn in as a council member at the time, due to his failure to show proof.

Although state law considers it a conflict of interest to serve on a school board and a municipal council, the law contains no basis for an official having to submit proof of resignation.

Kowal previously told BeaverCountian.com that he did resign, by submitting a resignation letter to the Ambridge school board president on Jan. 4. He also said that he sent a copy of the same letter to the Economy borough police department prior to the Jan. 6 meeting, at the mayor’s request.

The complaint Kowal filed on Feb. 7 alleges that Askar obstructed him from taking his oath of office and cited BeaverCountian.com’s reporting on the subject.