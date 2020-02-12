Thursday, February 13, 2020
Councilman Files Complaint Against Economy Solicitor Over Resignation Controversy

Sam Bojarski
By Sam Bojarski
Economy Borough Solicitor Joseph Askar / photo by Matthew LaComb

The Economy Borough council member who was barred from participating in a key meeting over a resignation controversy has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Roger Kowal, a newly elected member of council, said Economy solicitor Joseph Askar prevented him from participating in a Jan. 6 reorganization meeting after he failed to show proof of his resignation from Ambridge school board. Kowal was not sworn in as a council member at the time, due to his failure to show proof.

Although state law considers it a conflict of interest to serve on a school board and a municipal council, the law contains no basis for an official having to submit proof of resignation.

Kowal previously told BeaverCountian.com that he did resign, by submitting a resignation letter to the Ambridge school board president on Jan. 4. He also said that he sent a copy of the same letter to the Economy borough police department prior to the Jan. 6 meeting, at the mayor’s request.

The complaint Kowal filed on Feb. 7 alleges that Askar obstructed him from taking his oath of office and cited BeaverCountian.com’s reporting on the subject.

Sam Bojarski
Sam Bojarski
Sam Bojarski is a BeaverCountian.com contributing reporter who focuses on business development and the environment. When not writing, he can be seen running through city parks, reading history or playing his mandolin.

In Your Opinion

