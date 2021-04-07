Thursday, April 8, 2021
City of Aliquippa Given Governor’s Award For Local Government Excellence

John Paul
By John Paul
Inside of the Aliquippa City Building / photo by John Paul

The City of Aliquippa has been named a 2021 recipient of the Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence. Ten communities, five organizations, and eight individuals from across the commonwealth were recognized for excellent service as part of the 25th annual awards program. Aliquippa was recognized for promoting community and economic revitalization. Department of Community and…

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

