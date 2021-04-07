City of Aliquippa Given Governor’s Award For Local Government Excellence

The City of Aliquippa has been named a 2021 recipient of the Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence. Ten communities, five organizations, and eight individuals from across the commonwealth were recognized for excellent service as part of the 25th annual awards program. Aliquippa was recognized for promoting community and economic revitalization. Department of Community and…

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In